After Vikram's success, Kamal Haasan gifts his own watch to actor Suriya & a luxury sedan to director

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's latest movie Vikram has earned Rs200 crore in less than a week worldwide. Following the film's success, Haasan gifted his own Rolex watch to one of the actors Suriya Sivakumar and a Lexus ES 300h luxury sedan to the director Lokesh Kanagaraj to show his appreciation.

On Wednesday, Sivakumar took to Twitter to thank Haasan for sharing his own watch with him, saying "A moment like this makes life beautiful." He also posted photographs of the two of them and the watch as part of the tweet.

A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/uAfAM8bVkM — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 8, 2022

Kanagaraj shared a photo on Twitter of him receiving the car from Kamal Haasan and thanking him for his gesture. He called him 'Aandavarey' which means 'God' in the tweet.

Haasan is also producing the movie through his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The movie marks Haasan's comeback to films after a hiatus of four years. Last month, he was also promoting it at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Originally shot in Tamil, the movie was dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam too. Haasan plays a role he had originally portrayed in the 1986 movie with the same title. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Earlier this week, Kamal Gianchandani, the chief strategy officer at PVR and CEO at PVR Pictures, told CNBC-TV18, that the Tamil action thriller film made " double the money that PVR had hoped for in the opening weekend."

According to some reports, Vikram had minted over Rs 150 crore worldwide, including over Rs 100 crore in India, by Day 3.

On Tuesday, Haasan's production banner on Twitter also shared video messages of him in various languages as a message to his fans.