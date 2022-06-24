The capital city of Austria, Vienna, has reclaimed its place as the most liveable city globally in 2022, according to an annual report published by the Economist on June 22. The Economist Intelligence Unit conducted a survey over 173 cities across the globe for its Global Liveability Index. Last year Auckland, the most populous city of New Zealand had topped the list. However, this year the city has dropped out of the top 10 to 34th place due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The top 10 cities this year were among those with fewer restrictions. The Global Liveability Index surveyed and rated the cities across the categories of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Here's a look at the top 10 most liveable cities in the world as per the Global Liveability Index. (Image: Reuters)

No 10: Osaka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia | The Japanese city of Osaka ranked 10th due to continued high stability scores. Australia's Melbourne also shared the 10th position on the Global Liveable Index with Osaka due to its educational institutions and infrastructure. (Image: Reuters)

No 9: Amsterdam, Netherlands | The capital city of the Netherlands, Amsterdam, has many tourist attractions such as the historic canals, the Van Gogh Museum, the Anne Frank House, the red-light district, and the Rijksmuseum. Amsterdam is filled with parks and open spaces in the city. It is well connected with transportation facilities. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 8: Toronto, Canada | Toronto offers world-class healthcare facilities and a healthy lifestyle to its residents. It has countless parks, trails and public infrastructure spread all over the city. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 7: Frankfurt, Germany | Frankfurt is a centre for commerce, culture, education and tourism. It is home to many cultural and educational institutions and hosts the world’s largest book fair. It houses two large botanical gardens and a network of cycle routes. About 50 percent of Frankfurt’s city limits are protected green areas. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 6: Geneva, Switzerland | Also known as the Peace Capital, Geneva of Switzerland is an important financial hub in the world and a centre for international diplomacy. It is also home to organisations like the United Nations and the Red Cross among others. It has wonderful cultural institutions including extensive public transport networks, sustainable development and environmental protection plans. (Image: Reuters)

No 5: Vancouver, Canada | Vancouver, located in British Columbia, Canada, is one of the cleanest cities in the world. It has excellent environmental sustainability, design, education infrastructure and affordability that push it high in the rankings of liveability. (Image: Reuters)

No 4: Calgary, Canada | Calgary boasts a glorious skyline at the foot of the majestic Rocky Mountains and is home to world class libraries and basic infrastructure. These make a difference in its international profile and it ranks high on the list. (Image: Reuters)

No 3: Zurich, Switzerland | Zurich, the largest city in Switzerland, has the world’s biggest financial centres. The city is filled with several modes of transportation and it scored high in work, housing, leisure, education and safety. (Image: Reuters)

No 2: Copenhagen, Denmark | The Danish capital Copenhagen bagged the second spot in the list. The city has scored higher ranks on Global Liveability Index since many years because of factors such as excellent infrastructure, reliable transport systems and a high level healthcare. (Image: Reuters)

No 1: Vienna, Austria | Vienna made a comeback as the world’s most liveable city in 2022. Good stability and infrastructure are the city’s main charms supported by good healthcare and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment. (Image: Reuters)