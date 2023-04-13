Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal shares nostalgic post over his love for desi attire

Anil Agarwal expressed his admiration for Naatu Naatu, the first-ever Indian song to win an Oscar, calling it not just a great number but an emotion that connects the world to India's music and dance.

As the Oscars 2023 ceremony unfolded, fans around the world were elated to see Indian celebrities donning traditional Indian clothing at the prestigious event. Amid the excitement, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal shared his thoughts on the significance of embracing traditional clothing.

In a statement, Agarwal said, “I was so happy to see people wearing dhotis and sarees at Oscars. This is not only about fashion but also about the emotions and memories these clothes hold.”

“As a kid, I used to see all big businessmen wear suit-boot and thought mujhe bhi yeh Pehenna hoga to make the right impression but with time I have realised that the right clothes are the ones you feel most confident in. While I did grow fond of suits, nothing gives me more happiness than wearing a kurta, bandhgala, or gamcha.. Kapde woh pehniye jo aapko confident banaye, duniya apne aap impress ho jayegi,” he added.

As Guneet Monga, the Indian producer of the Oscar-winning film The Elephant Whisperers, walked up to the stage to receive her trophy, fans were proud to see her wearing a beautiful pink Banarasi saree. Ram Charan's wife Upasana also impressed in an off-white silk saree at the event, even while being six months pregnant.

SS Rajamouli's wife Rama Rajamouli also donned a saree and was seen cheering for team RRR as Naatu Naatu won the award for the best original song. Meanwhile, RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR wore black Bandhgala ethnic velvet outfits, while SS Rajamouli opted for a kurta that he paired with a dhoti.

The Naatu Naatu song from the RRR movie won the Best Original Song title at the 95th Academy Awards whereas The Elephant Whisperers won the Best documentary short award.

He tweeted, “Naatu Naatu is not just a great song but an emotion that connects the world to India's music and dance....met the very talented Ram Charan ji and showed him my work-in-progress dance step.”

naatu naatu is not just a great song but a emotion that connects the world to India's music and dance....met the very talented @AlwaysRamCharan ji and showed him my work in progress dance step pic.twitter.com/BoFR1nAgob — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 21, 2023

Last month, on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, Agarwal expressed his love for Bihar through a heartwarming tweet. In the tweet, Agarwal can be seen holding a plate of Bihar's famous delicacy, Litti Chokha, and sharing his love for his home state. He added that there aren't enough words to explain his love for Bihar and that it holds a special place in his heart. Agarwal further revealed that whenever he sees the signboard of Bihar, he gets butterflies in his stomach and relives his childhood memories.