Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat and rituals

Married women observe day long fast on Vat Savitri Purnima for the well-being and long life of their husbands. According to Drik Panchang, Vat Purnima Vrat will be observed on June 3 this year.

Vat Purnima Vrat or Vat Savitri Purnima is considered a very auspicious day by millions of Hindus. This is an important day for married women as they observe fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. According to the Hindu calendar, Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat is observed on the Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha.

According to Drik Panchang, Vat Purnima Vrat will be observed on June 3 this year.

Shubh Muhurat

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:16 AM on June 3 and end at 9:11 AM on June 4.

Vat Savitri Vrat Rituals

Married women get up early in the morning, take a holy bath, and dress up in traditional attire. They avoid wearing black, blue and white coloured clothes on this day. Women observe fast for their husband's health, well-being and long life.

On this day, women visit temples and offer prayers to a Vat (banyan tree) and goddess Savitri. At many temples, women also worship Goddess Parvati on this day in many states.

ALSO READ | Madurai bride brings along pet Jallikattu bull to her wedding

They light a diya under a Banyan tree, offer flowers, kumkum, akshat (rice) and perform seven parikramas around the tree. A sacred white raw thread (Kaccha soot) is also tied around the tree.

Women also offer water in the roots of the tree, distribute sweets and recite the story of Savitri and Satyavan. They pray for the well-being of their husband and good fortune afterwards.

After completing all the rituals, women seek blessings from the elderly members of the family.

Significance

Vat Purnima Vrat is observed by married women for the well-being and long life of their husbands. This festival is celebrated to honour Goddess Savitri. It’s believed that on this day Goddess Savitri compelled Lord Yama, the god of death, to return the life of her husband Satyawan.

According to the Hindu scriptures, it is also believed that a Banyan tree is considered to be very auspicious. It is believed in Sanatan Dharma that the Trimurti (Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva) reside in a Banyan tree. So, married women worship banyan trees on this day.

ALSO READ | Chaitra Navratri 2023: History, significance, devotional songs and bhajans