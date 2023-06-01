English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homelifestyle NewsVat Savitri Purnima Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat and rituals

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat and rituals

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat and rituals
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 12:45:52 PM IST (Updated)

Married women observe day long fast on Vat Savitri Purnima for the well-being and long life of their husbands. According to Drik Panchang, Vat Purnima Vrat will be observed on June 3 this year.

Vat Purnima Vrat or Vat Savitri Purnima is considered a very auspicious day by millions of Hindus. This is an important day for married women as they observe fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. According to the Hindu calendar, Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat is observed on the Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha.

According to Drik Panchang, Vat Purnima Vrat will be observed on June 3 this year.
Shubh Muhurat
The Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:16 AM on June 3 and end at 9:11 AM on June 4.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X