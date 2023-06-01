Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat and rituals

Married women observe day long fast on Vat Savitri Purnima for the well-being and long life of their husbands. According to Drik Panchang, Vat Purnima Vrat will be observed on June 3 this year.

Vat Purnima Vrat or Vat Savitri Purnima is considered a very auspicious day by millions of Hindus. This is an important day for married women as they observe fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. According to the Hindu calendar, Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat is observed on the Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha.

Shubh Muhurat

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:16 AM on June 3 and end at 9:11 AM on June 4.