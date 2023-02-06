Each day of Valentine’s week has a name and corresponding romantic gestures. Rose Day, Propose Day and Kiss Day know about the 7 days to express your love.

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love on February 14. However, the celebrations begin a week early with Valentine's Week. Each day of Valentine's week has a name and corresponding romantic gestures.

Here’s all you need to know about the seven days of Valentine's week.

February 7 - Rose Day

Valentine's week begins Rose Day on February 7. As the name suggests, on this day, people send roses to their loved ones, crushes, or partners to express their love, gratitude and care. Even the colour of the rose holds significance on this day, for instance, a red rose signifies love, yellow friendship, pink appreciation and admiration, and a yellow rose with red tips means one's feelings of friendship have developed into love.

February 8 - Propose Day

February 8 is celebrated as Propose Day. As the name suggests, on this day, people confess their feelings to their partners or crushes. People even pop the big question, asking their love interest to marry and be with them for the rest of their lives.

February 9 - Chocolate Day

The third day is celebrated as Chocolate Day to do away with the bitter and sour feelings in relationships. On this day, people exchange chocolates with their crushes or partners and pamper them by gifting them their favourite collection of chocolates or handmade candies.

February 10 - Teddy Day

The fourth day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Teddy Day, and it is a celebration of adorable things. On this day people gift cuddly teddy bears or adorable soft toys to express their love.

February 11 - Promise Day

The fifth day of Valentine's Week is celebrated as Promise Day, and on this day, lovers promise to stay together through thick and thin, strengthen their relationship, support each other, and more.

February 12 - Hug Day

The sixth day is Hug Day and on this day people comfort their loved ones by hugging them. A hug is a great way to express love and affection when words fail to express our feelings for someone. A hug is an expression of physical touch that can help your loved ones know you are there for them and fix emotional cracks, doubts or anxiousness about the future.

February 13 - Kiss Day

The final day before Valentine’s Day is celebrated as Kiss Day on February 13. People in love seal their relationship and the celebrations of Valentine’s Week with a kiss on this day or show affection for their partner with this act of love.

February 14 - Valentine's Day

Finally, on February 14, lovers across the globe mark the day of love as Valentine's Day. On this day couples celebrate by going out on dates, exchanging gifts, spending quality time together, doing romantic gestures for each other, preparing handmade gifts or surprises for each other, and more.