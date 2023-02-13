Valentine's Day: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your partner

Valentine's Day: One of the ways to celebrate your loved one on February 14 without resorting to gifting is by sending them heartfelt messages and wishes. Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your Valentine this year.
Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated each year on February 14, is originally a Christian feast day for two different saints named Valentine. The day is today associated with celebrating love. The number of people wishing to celebrate Valentine’s Day has steadily fallen due to the over-commercialisation of the day.
Messages
It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion!
The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love with each other. Happy Valentine's Day!
You are beautiful inside and out and I’m so lucky to be yours.
You’re my forever love and I’m so grateful to have found you.
Quotes
“It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.” ―Vladimir Nabokov
“The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” – Marilyn Monroe
“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” —Haruki Murakami
“I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald
“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever.” —Alfred Tennyson
“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” –Audrey Hepburn
Love Poems
“Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks, but bears it out even to the edge of doom.” – Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare
“I want to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees.” – Every Day You Play by Pablo Neruda
“I would like to be the air that inhabits you for a moment only. I would like to be that unnoticed & that necessary.” – Variations on the Word Sleep by Margaret Atwood
