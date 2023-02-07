Valentine’s Day: Top 10 Mumbai restaurants for a romantic dinner

Valentine’s Day is nearing and lovers are making big plans to celebrate the day in style. They will be making plans for a romantic evening with their beau. A romantic dinner is one of the best activities for a date. Here are the top 10 destinations for Mumbaikars to enjoy the day.

Valentine’s Day is just a week away and people are already making plans for a romantic evening with their beau. A romantic dinner is one of the best activities for a date. If you’re looking for some of the best places for a romantic dinner in Mumbai, then here are 10 suggestions for you.

The Marina Upper Deck, Colaba

The sea-facing rooftop The Marina Upper Deck is ideal for Valentine’s Day date night. The food is good, the view is great and the ambience is amazing for a romantic dinner.

Out Of The Blue, Khar

A variety of seating options including open rooftop sitting and delectable food make Out Of The Blue one of the best options for a romantic dinner in Mumbai.

The Tasting Room by DIVA, Lower Parel

The Tasting Room by DIVA allows diners not just to feast on food but also feast their senses on a beautifully decorated restaurant.

Ekaa, Fort

Ekaa not just offers a perfect romantic escape within the city but the restaurant’s 10-course tasting menu allows you to have a wonderful dining experience without the hassle of choosing what to eat.

Lotus Cafe by JW Marriott, Juhu

Open well past midnight, Lotus Cafe by JW Marriott is one of the best dining spots in the city with some of the best food. With mouth-watering food on the table, enjoy the views of the lotus pond that sits just outside the restaurant.

Dome, Marine Drive

Dome Intercontinental looks to be straight out of a movie. Sitting beside the Arabian Sea, the eponymous dome opens up to an open-air lounge only for adults.

Olive Bar & Kitchen, Union Park

One of the city’s most highly praised eating joints, the Mediterranean-style food here makes you feel like you’re right there along the Mediterranean coast.

The Table, Colaba

The Table can be described in two words, posh and stylish. The restaurant offers fine-dining Italian fare in a space that’s perfect for the couple that cares about the ambience.

Gadda Da Vida, Juhu

This beachside lounge is perfect to get just the perfect amount of tipsy. Enjoy your cocktails along with the delicious sea breeze.

Asilo, Lower Parel

This rooftop restaurant pairs great food with a great view of the Mumbai skyline. Catch the sunset from Asilo if you reach there a little early.