Valentine’s Day 2023: Top 10 gifting ideas for her

Valentine’s Day is when you can make your partner feel extra special through gifts or words. Getting them a perfect gift means you know them well and their likes. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, there is not much time left to deliberate on a perfect gift.

Here are the top 10 gifting ideas to choose from for your partner.

1. Personalised phone cases

A personalised phone is a great sentimental gift that will stay with your loved one all day. You can get personalised covers with special messages for all models of both iPhone and Android devices.

There are websites which allow users to upload images of their choice and get the phone cases delivered to their doorstep.

2. Plushies

Plushies are continuing to trend into 2023 and have become very popular on social media. There are plenty of websites offering a wide range of plushies for everyone.

3. Hobby kits

Hobby kits are great for people who are always looking to get their hands on a new hobby or just enjoying trying something new, and crafty hobby kits make the perfect gift for your partner and there are plenty of options available on the Internet, including bubble tea making sets, candle crafting kits and more.

4. Bluetooth speaker

A portable Bluetooth speaker is essential for anyone who loves to jam out to tunes. You can go a step ahead and get your partner a waterproof speaker that ensures durability during any party, shower session, or adventure.

5. Gua Sha

A quality Gua Sha can initiate a bond with love and lustrous skin. If your partner’s skincare routine doesn’t already have it, then you can go for a premium, handcrafted Gua Sha made of quartz to surprise them on Valentine’s Day.

6. Self-care gift box

It’s a perfect gift for those who do so much for you and little for themselves. This Valentine’s, you can celebrate your partner by encouraging them to take some much-deserved downtime and treat them with a self-care gift box. There are several options available including boxes that contain a tea set, blanket, sleep mask, and more essentials for creating the perfect self-care session.

7. Make-up

From one of the mainstream categories of gifting, makeup products are a great choice for people who are enthusiastic about makeup. You can choose from a range of popular products, such as the airbrush flawless foundation, contour duo, bronzer and more from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, M.A.C., etc.

8. Personalised leather journal

A personalised journal with a leather cover can be a great gift to capture your everyday story of romance. You can write and gift all the nostalgia of meeting the love of your life.

9. Smartwatch

A good smartwatch with health and fitness trackers can go a long way. This gift of health can motivate you as a couple to stay healthy together. There is a wide range of options available on the Internet for all budget ranges.

10. Jewellery

An orthodox but always a good choice, jewellery from you would mean the world to your partner. Making an investment in gold, diamond, or platinum jewellery is anyway one of the best ways to go.