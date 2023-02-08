With February 14th just a few days away, now is the time to choose the perfect gift for your partner. Here’s a look at the top 10 gifts to give to men on Valentine’s Day.
Valentine's Day is a special occasion celebrated annually on February 14th all around the world. It is a day dedicated to love and affection, where couples express their love and affection to one another through various gestures and gifts. With February 14th just a few days away, now is the time to choose the perfect gift for your partner. Here’s a look at the top 10 gifts to give to men on Valentine’s Day.
1 . Grooming kit
A grooming kit is a great gift for your partner as it has all the grooming essentials like shaving foam, razors, trimmers, after-shave lotions and more. Several brands have customised grooming kits on sale and it is easy to pick the one that suits your man.
2. Microsoft PlayStation Store Gift Cards
PlayStation Gift cards might be the most sensible present for gamers out there. Gifting cards can be used in digital stores that don’t allow direct gifting games from which your partner can buy their favourite games. Gift cards are available for both Xbox and PlayStation.
3 Clothes
One of the safest options to give is clothes. If you know the taste of your partner then you can safely go for it. There can never be enough clothes and it would be your chance to style your partner.
4. Sneakers
For all the sneakerheads out there, a pair of classic sneakers which never go out of fashion would be the best gift in the world. You can also go safe and opt for a white or black pair of sneakers that can go well with most of his clothes.
5. A smartwatch
For all the fitness freaks, a smartwatch is a great present that will remind your partner of you every day. There are plenty of options available at different price ranges on e-commerce websites and some even offer same-day delivery.
6. Customised accessories and luggage
Customised notepads, clothes, shoes, jewellery and decor with initials engraved in bold are in trend and some companies are also offering customised luggage that has your name written on them along with other important contact details.
7. Fragrance set
A great fragrance set will ensure your partner smells good at all times. Thus, on Valentine's Day, choose a fine set of luxe perfumes that include woody, spicy, and fresh scents.
8. Speciality spirits
Speciality spirits like craft beer, craft spirits, single malt whiskies and more are always popular choices to give your partner.
9. Fresh cuts for the sharp man
Valentine’s Day brings a great opportunity to style your man and take him for a day of pampering. This year, take your partner to a spa or his regular barber shop for a fresh haircut, beard trim or a complete makeover.
10. Controller Charging Station
Another popular gift for gamers, Controller Charging Stations are separate accessories that help to charge multiple controllers at once. They provide a good solution for using fewer cables with your setup. Those products are also easy to find on any popular e-commerce website.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
