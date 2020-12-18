Lifestyle Trump's move to his Florida estate challenged by neighbour Updated : December 18, 2020 07:56 AM IST The president and first lady Melania Trump changed their legal residence from New York City to Palm Beach last year. Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago for USD10 million in 1985 from the estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post, the owner of General Foods. In 1993, Trump and the town agreed he could turn the estate into a private club. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.