CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homelifestyle NewsPocket friendly fashion takes centrestage

Pocket-friendly fashion takes centrestage

India's fashion retail landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift towards affordability and youth-centric offerings. With brands like Zudio, Yousta, and Intune leading the charge, the market is ripe for innovation and expansion. While the path to success may not be paved with high margins, the potential rewards are significant. As long as retailers prioritize efficiency and understand the pulse of aspirational India, the future of fashion retail in the country looks bright, fashionable, and pocket-friendly.

Profile image

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Sept 1, 2023 5:45:26 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian fashion retail, a new mantra has emerged: "Fashion-forward, and pocket-friendly." CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta recently reported on the shifting dynamics of India's top apparel and accessory retailers. The premium segment that once reigned supreme is now taking a backseat as retailers and fashion labels set their sights on luring the younger generation into their stores.

The buzzword in this revolution is affordability. Tops for Rs 299, pants for Rs 499, shoes for Rs 799 — everything priced below Rs 999. These price tags are the latest selling point in the world of Indian fashion retail. Stores like Tata Trent's Zudio, Reliance Retail's Yousta, and Shoppers Stop's Intune have become the epitome of this trend.
What sets these retailers apart is their positioning and exclusive brand offerings that cater to a younger audience while staying on the cutting edge of fashion trends.
One might wonder if offering such affordable prices affects profit margins. Unlike premium brands, value retail does not boast high gross margins. Surprisingly, retailers don't seem to be losing sleep over it.
Take Tata Trent's Zudio, for instance. This retail chain has seen its revenues soar by an impressive 77 percent to Rs 1,250 crore in the first quarter. In stark contrast, Tata Trent's older flagship store, Westside, witnessed a 36 percent increase in revenues, reaching Rs 1,280 crore. This success has prompted Trent to open more Zudio stores than Westside outlets in the first quarter, with 40 versus seven, now giving them the edge in terms of store count.
Experts assert that the name of the game in Indian fashion retail is now tapping into an aspirational India.
While this idea is not entirely novel, as V-Mart and Max Fashion have long established themselves in this segment, there is still ample space for more players to thrive.
However, simply opening new stores won't suffice. Retailers must roll up their sleeves and get it right from the start. In a segment where achieving double-digit EBITDA margins at the store level is a challenge, efficiency becomes paramount to succeed in this competitive market. Efficiency, along with the right pricing and positioning strategies, is the winning formula for cracking this segment, which is currently estimated to be a $5 billion addressable market.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Note To Readers

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

fashion retailreliance retailTrent

Recommended Articles

View All
Xiaomi to expand personal grooming portfolio with new beard trimmer

Xiaomi to expand personal grooming portfolio with new beard trimmer

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

ASICS GEL-Kayano 30 Review: Sole mates for runners

ASICS GEL-Kayano 30 Review: Sole mates for runners

Aug 30, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Onam 2023: These restaurants in Mumbai offer authentic Kerala Sadhya feasts

Onam 2023: These restaurants in Mumbai offer authentic Kerala Sadhya feasts

Aug 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X