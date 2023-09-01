Pocket-friendly fashion takes centrestage

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian fashion retail, a new mantra has emerged: "Fashion-forward, and pocket-friendly." CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta recently reported on the shifting dynamics of India's top apparel and accessory retailers. The premium segment that once reigned supreme is now taking a backseat as retailers and fashion labels set their sights on luring the younger generation into their stores.

The buzzword in this revolution is affordability. Tops for Rs 299, pants for Rs 499, shoes for Rs 799 — everything priced below Rs 999. These price tags are the latest selling point in the world of Indian fashion retail. Stores like Tata Trent 's Zudio, Reliance Retail's Yousta, and Shoppers Stop's Intune have become the epitome of this trend.

What sets these retailers apart is their positioning and exclusive brand offerings that cater to a younger audience while staying on the cutting edge of fashion trends.

One might wonder if offering such affordable prices affects profit margins. Unlike premium brands, value retail does not boast high gross margins. Surprisingly, retailers don't seem to be losing sleep over it.

Take Tata Trent's Zudio, for instance. This retail chain has seen its revenues soar by an impressive 77 percent to Rs 1,250 crore in the first quarter. In stark contrast, Tata Trent's older flagship store, Westside , witnessed a 36 percent increase in revenues, reaching Rs 1,280 crore. This success has prompted Trent to open more Zudio stores than Westside outlets in the first quarter, with 40 versus seven, now giving them the edge in terms of store count.

Experts assert that the name of the game in Indian fashion retail is now tapping into an aspirational India.

While this idea is not entirely novel, as V-Mart and Max Fashion have long established themselves in this segment, there is still ample space for more players to thrive.

However, simply opening new stores won't suffice. Retailers must roll up their sleeves and get it right from the start. In a segment where achieving double-digit EBITDA margins at the store level is a challenge, efficiency becomes paramount to succeed in this competitive market. Efficiency, along with the right pricing and positioning strategies, is the winning formula for cracking this segment, which is currently estimated to be a $5 billion addressable market.

