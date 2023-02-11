English
The story behind Mumbai's first transperson run cafe in Andheri West
lifestyle | Feb 11, 2023 4:06 PM IST

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

By Shloka Badkar   Feb 11, 2023 4:12 PM IST (Updated)
When the idea of a transperson-run cafe first hit Zainab Patel, predictably she had plenty of naysayers advising her against the idea. However, she took on the challenge despite having no experience in the field. Now more than 8 people work at The Trans Cafe. Find out about the dreams and the hurdles of Patel and her crew of trans people and other members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mumbai’s first transperson-run café recently opened its doors. Nestled in a quiet bylane in Andheri (West), The Trans Café has opened up job opportunities for transpersons and other members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The owner, Zainab Patel said the café is just one step towards empowering the community. "Our idea is to break through the taboos. Today we are more than eight people employed in this café. We want to take this to 15 cafés across India, employ more than 100 people, true to our self-empowered mission,” she said.

Patel added, “For those who have come from outside Mumbai we are providing accommodation, training them on the job, giving them free meals, insurance, and ultimately we are paying them a salary which is at par at what is being paid in the market. So, to me, this idea of entrepreneurship and good governance is a model and all social enterprises should follow.”


The cafe's interiors — right from its logo to the paintings on the walls — have a story to tell. "We have used the colour scheme of the transgender flag for our logo — hues of magenta, white, purple and pink. The specific artwork is designed and donated to us by an artist who as per her own interpretation through her artwork has tried to show what is her idea of trans persons, the agony that they go through, the change that they go through," she said.

Hiring people from trans community a challenge

Patel got the idea of starting the café last year. She had no prior experience, but plenty of naysayers advising her against the idea. But she decided to ahead with it, got the company registered, raised funding, even put in her own money, and launched the café.

Also Read: India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

However, Patel said it is very challenging to hire people from the community. "When we started off, we thought it would be easier with lots of people looking for jobs, but running a café, like any business, requires skills, expertise and training on the job. So we found people with a mix of all three. We also got in experts who trained them," she said.

Employees’ stories

The café's employees have had own their share of struggles to deal with. While some were isolated from their families, some moved cities and others even started their journey on the streets. They were all delighted to be working there though.

The café's manager, Bhavesh Jain, who is originally from Nagpur, said he started his trans journey five years ago. "I love working here. The owner takes care of us really well. They have ensured all our necessities are met here so it is possible for us to work in the café. We usually don't get jobs outside. I hope we only keep expanding further," he said

Meanwhile, Bella Shankari Kene, who works as a server at the café, said when she started her transgender journey, her family had left her. "After getting this job, I have hope that good things can happen in life. When I started my trans journey, my family left me. But when I got this job, even my family's perspective has changed," she said.

Another server at the cafe Nikita Shankari Kene too shared similar sentiments. She said she enjoys working at the cafe and has got a lot of support from the owner. "I like cooking here. We have a continental menu, which includes pasta, burgers, pizzas, etc. I am very comfortable here, the staff here is like a family and it is my pleasure that I got a chance to work at the café with our own community," said Shiv Jha, the head chef of the café.

The next step — a cloud kitchen

All the items on the cafe's menu are vegetarian and are priced under Rs 300. Patel said the next big step for them is to start a cloud kitchen.

"As of now, we have not experienced any visible stigma discrimination. People like coming here and the word is spreading. Our next idea is to use this to fuel a cloud kitchen where we will be serving on a limited-menu basis. We are starting food, pastry delivery. Our next stop is to take it big and take it to a cloud kitchen. We already have a name for it — Annapurna," she added.

Also Read: Sunflowers, The Starry Night and more — all about Van Gogh 360°, Mumbai
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Feb 11, 2023 4:06 PM IST
