Top 10 gadgets you can gift this Christmas

Getting your loved one a special gift for Christmas does not require a wish list, it only needs a bit of inspiration. Gadgets make for cool gifts because they are not just built to last, but are useful and will not end up in a drawer. From iPhones to sanitisers, here are some of stylish tech gadgets to give someone this holiday season.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards, the latest iPhone 13 Pro could be a gorgeous gift this winter. With the iPhone 13 Pro, the user gets a sensor-shift stabilisation for the primary camera, which allows for taking macro photos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a sturdy phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. The phone is 5G ready and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core processor. Priced at around Rs 84,999, it makes an exclusive Christmas gift.

MacBook Air M1

The M1 chip in the MacBook is said to have a battery life double everything else. It has an 8 core CPU, 8 GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage. The MacBook Air M1 carries a Rs 92,900 price tag.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

Priced at Rs 9,950, the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker comes with a stress monitor, sleep tracker and 24/7 heart rate tracker. The wearable is water resistant and makes for a great gift for a health-conscious person.

Mi power bank 3i

For phone users who are travelling, the Mi power bank 3i with 20000mAh battery is a must have. The power bank comes with 18W fast charging option and has dual input ports. It is priced at around Rs 1,499.

iPad mini

Launched with a bigger screen and touch ID, the new iPad mini comes with an Apple pencil and has a 12MP wide-angle front facing snapper. The device has 5G support. It is priced at Rs 46,900.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 has nearly 20 percent more screen area than Series 6. The device has blood oxygen sensor, can send high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm notifications and has an ECG app. Its price starts from Rs 41,900.

boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker

Priced at around Rs 3,000, boAt Stone 1000 14W speakers have built-in controls for changing tracks and volume. The device can be paired with Windows and Linux computers, iOS, Android smartphones, macOS. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Apple AirTag

The AirTag is a disc-shaped tracking device that helps you keep a tab on small objects that tend to get lost, like wallets, cameras, keys, handbags and backpacks. The device carries a Rs 2,600 price tag.

Amtidy U99 UV Sanitizer

This is a utility gadget which helps to safely disinfect items without using liquid, heat or chemical substances. It can be used to sanitise smartphones, masks, keys and glasses in five minutes. The device is priced at Rs 1,999.