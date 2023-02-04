. One of the best ways to experience India’s cultural diversity is to be part of the cultural events organised across the country. From. International Theatre Festival of Kerala to Kala Ghoda festival, here are the top 10 cultural festivals to attend in February

India's diverse culture is unique and it is celebrated in all possible ways by the nation and the world. One of the best ways to experience India’s cultural diversity is to be part of the cultural events organised across the country.

Here are the top 10 cultural festivals to attend in February

1 . International Theatre Festival of Kerala

The International Theatre Festival of Kerala features music, art, and drama. The theme for this year’s festival is ‘Humanity Must Unite’, which is influenced by global events including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Sujathan Master Scenic Gallery will also be a highlight during the festival as architect Lijo Jose designed the space to showcase cycloramas (theatre backdrops) hand-painted by Sujathan Master.

Dates: February 5 to 14

Venues: Actor Murali Theatre, K T Muhamed Theatre, and Black Box and Pavilion Theatre

2. Surajkund Mela 2023

India is home to one of the largest crafts fairs in the world, the Surajkund Mela.

The mela’s uniqueness in showcasing the richness and diversity of handicrafts draws lots of national and international visitors. This year marks the 36th edition of the Surajkund Mela.

Dates: February 3 to 19. The mela starts at 10:30 am and ends at 8:30 pm.

Venue: Southern Delhi ridge of the Aravalli Range at Surajkund village in the Faridabad district of Haryana.

3. Alwar Festival 2023

The state’s art and culture are well represented in Alwar. The Alwar Festival 2023 will include several cultural events and functions to experience the city’s architecture, culture, and history.

Visitors will get to experience the culture, handicrafts, traditions, music, and great performances which will celebrate the region’s traditional dance, music, and handicrafts.

Dates: February 13 to 15

Venue: Shilp Gram or the craft village, Alwar, Rajasthan.

4. Govandi Arts Festival

Mumbai’s Govandi neighbourhood will host the Govandi Arts Festival. The Community Design Agency and the citizens of Natwar Parekh Colony will take the Govandi Arts Festival to the streets.

The festival is to address issues facing the marginalised community around expression, joy, and celebration without romanticising their actual experiences.

Date: February 15 to 19.

Venue: Natwar Parekh Compound’s streets, Govandi, Mumbai.

5. Gandhisagar Floating Festival

Gandhisagar Floating Festival is regarded as Asia’s first floating festival that brings several adventure activities to experience for tourists visiting Madhya Pradesh. The first-of-its-kind festival features land, air, and water-based adventure.

Dates: February 1 to 5

Venue: Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh

6. Tramjatra, Kolkata

Tramjatra is organised by a global collaboration of tram enthusiasts, artists, environmentalists, and communities in Kolkata. The event is a moving tram carnival that has been jointly organised by Melbourne and Kolkata’s Tram enthusiast group. The festival highlights the value of trams and creates awareness for the preservation of this cultural heritage, the use of public transport, the importance of healthy living, clean air, and sustainability in the wake of climate change.

Date: February 24 to March 2.

Venue: Across Kolkata

7. Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2023

Celebrated in the Hindu ‘Magh’ month, the Jaisalmer Desert Festival is set in the rustic beauty of the Thar desert.

The three-day extravaganza showcases the richness of Rajasthan’s traditions and raw culture.

Dates: February 3 to 5

Venue: Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

8. Khajuraho Dance Festival

The well-preserved ancient temple city of Khajuraho, in the district of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh brings sound, light, and actions at the Khajuraho Dance Festival. The event highlights the rich culture of Indian classical dance, such as Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, and Kathakali.

When: February 20 to 26.

Venue: Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh

9. Elephanta Festival, Mumbai

The Elephanta Festival brings a unique blend of classical and contemporary dance and music performances. This event is organised at Elephanta Caves in Navi Mumbai and is celebrated in the month of February every year. The aim of this event is to promote Maharashtra Tourism and honour Indian culture and its significance.

Dates: February 13 to 15.

Venue: Elephanta Caves, Navi Mumbai.

10. Kala Ghoda Festival, Mumbai

The Kala Ghoda Annual Arts Festival hosts programmes across 14 verticals such as Dance, Music, Visual Arts, Theatre, Literature, Food, Street Art, Urban Design & Architecture, Children’s Literature & Workshops, Cinema, Heritage Walks, Stand Up Comedy, Visual Arts and Workshops. The event themed Past <> Forward, will take place at more than 15 iconic venues.

Dates: February 4 to 12

Venue: Kala Ghoda Area, South Mumbai