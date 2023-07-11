The unimaginable feeling of completing the Comrades Marathon: Here's my experience

Over 403 runners from India, comprising 40 female runners participated in the world's oldest Comrades Marathon in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa this year. Here's how I completed it, and describing the feeling of crossing the finish line is something I can't explain in words.

Almost a month back, at 5.23 am, it was cold and dark in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, when I was standing at the starting line of the 2023 edition of Comrades Marathon. I got goosebumps as when nearly 20,000 participants started singing Nkosi Sikelel’i Afrika. The noise levels rose when Shosholoza started playing, and the crowd naturally started swaying to the rhythm of this captivating song.

I was standing among 20,000 athletes at the start-line of the Comrades Marathon 2023 - The Ultimate Human Race. All of us have been dreaming about this day after weeks of rigorous training, and commitment. Filled with joy, I looked around. Thought that if every cricketer's dream is to play at the Lord's, for every long-distance runner, it is a dream to run the "Comrades Marathon".

At the start of the Comrades Marathon 2023 (Image: Shibani Gharat/CNBCTV18.com)

The Comrades Marathon is run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg covering a distance of approximately 90 km. There are alternate years of "Up Run" and "Down Run" which refers to the uphill and downhill runs from the coast-inland and vice versa. This run when, it started was a tribute to South African soldiers who lost their lives during World War I. Since then, it has become an annual ritual of sorts and its popularity as an ultra-marathon has spread across the world.

Also read:

The first Comrades Marathon was run in 1921 and, and except of a five-year period during World War 2 and a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been held every year since. Interestingly, at first women were allowed to run the Comrades Marathon unofficially. Hence, when Frances Hayward finished in 1923, they gave her a silver tea service with a rose bowl instead of a Comrades medal.

But that is the thing of the past. Today, women runners just like myself are part of South Africa's famed 90 km ultra-marathon and have set records. Just like Gerda Steyn who secured the women's title, crossing the finish line in a record-breaking 5:13:58 this year. Over 403 runners from India which comprised of over 40 female runners participated in the world's oldest and largest Ultra Marathon this year.

The 96th edition of the Comrades Run was a "down run" starting from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and ended 12 hours later at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The race has a challenging terrain that includes steep hills and descents, across the scenic countryside of KwaZulu Natal province. Hills aside, the other challenges include the fact that it is a gun-to-gun race. Hence your race time starts as soon as the gun goes off. It is unlike any other race when your time starts after you cross the timing mat at the start line. Which means you have to push your way through thousands of runners to just start running while you are at the start line, but the time is ticking away. And then apart from the final cut-off of 12 hours, there are various cut-offs along the route. They physically stop you from going further if you don’tdon't make it in time for the respective sectional cut offs.

An uphill climb during the 90 plus km Comrades Marathon 2023 (Image: Shibani Gharat/CNBCTV18.com)

To take up a challenge like this, it required a lot of physical and mental training for a metropolitan-based fully-time employee like me. It also meant doing the major chunk of long training runs on small hills around Mumbai over the weekend. These weekend runs started as early as 12 am with a few friends. The aim was to avoid traffic and get some hill practice for your legs.

After four months of distance training, I was finally at the start of the Comrades Marathon. I heard the gunshot and started paving my way through the sea of other runners to the start mat. It took some time to cross the mat. But soon, hill after hill the feeling that you are attempting 'Comrades' started to sink in. I had a lot of travel fatigue, considering I had travelled across 3 continents to make it to the start of the race. I was on a work assignment in the US ahead of the race and the erratic travel, meals etc could have had an impact on my run. Thankfully, I was able to sail through the initial kilometers without any worries. But as I completed 42 km, I realised that it was like I have to run another marathon and there was quite a bit of distance to cover. It was then that a conservative pace, loading up on energy drinks and food that I received on the way helped. Plus, the atmosphere was electric. Residents of the areas that we crossed had descended and literally taken over the sidewalks and footpaths, playing drums, music, serving food, even beer…I was even offered a Tequila and 'Jager Bomb' which I declined.

A downhill climb during the Comrades Marathon 2023 (Image: Shibani Gharat/CNBCTV18.com)

Life and race of an ultra-distance runner is typically lonely. This race was a stark contrast to what we ultra-marathoners are used to. And no point in time you are running this race alone. If you were struggling through the distance, the difficult uphill or the challenging downhill there was someone around cheering for you and motivating you to push forward. KwaZulu Natal province offered breathtaking views enroute, while testing the endurance and determination of participants. And as you approach the finish line of the race like a star at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, you feel like crashing to the floor as you cross the finish line, but you turn around realize how far you have come and move forward with all the other elated finishers to collect your hard-earned finisher's medal.