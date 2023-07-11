The unimaginable feeling of completing the Comrades Marathon: Here's my experience

Over 403 runners from India, comprising 40 female runners participated in the world's oldest Comrades Marathon in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa this year. Here's how I completed it, and describing the feeling of crossing the finish line is something I can't explain in words.

Almost a month back, at 5.23 am, it was cold and dark in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, when I was standing at the starting line of the 2023 edition of Comrades Marathon. I got goosebumps as when nearly 20,000 participants started singing Nkosi Sikelel’i Afrika. The noise levels rose when Shosholoza started playing, and the crowd naturally started swaying to the rhythm of this captivating song.

I was standing among 20,000 athletes at the start-line of the Comrades Marathon 2023 - The Ultimate Human Race. All of us have been dreaming about this day after weeks of rigorous training, and commitment. Filled with joy, I looked around. Thought that if every cricketer's dream is to play at the Lord's, for every long-distance runner, it is a dream to run the "Comrades Marathon".