Tattoos can now be painless and blood-free — and DIY

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Scientists at Georgia Tech have developed a press-on patch of microneedles which is easy enough to self-administer and can have far-reaching applications in medical science and cosmetics.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a painless and bloodless tattoo patch of microneedles which is simple enough for people to self-apply. Each microneedle is smaller than a grain of sand and made of tattoo ink encased in a dissolvable matrix. Scientists claim that the microneedle tattoo patch can have applications in medical science and cosmetics.

How does it work?

Tattoo artists generally use hypodermic needles to inject ink into the deeper layer of the skin — a very painful process. It can also potentially damage the skin and causes blood clots, which results in bruising. To prevent infections, people need to take care of the area after the tattoo is done.

Now, this new tattoo patch has microneedles that penetrate the skin's surface without causing pain or damage.

According to Mark Prausnitz, principal investigator on the paper, the needles are miniaturised so that it's painless, but they still effectively deposit tattoo ink in the skin.

To create the patch, researchers use a mould on which microneedles are arranged in the desired pattern of the tattoo. Each microneedle then acts like a pixel to create a tattoo image in any shape or design. Then the microneedles are filled with tattoo ink, and the patch backing is added. The resulting patch can be directly applied to the skin and the microneedles will penetrate the skin's surface, dissolve, and release the tattoo ink within a few minutes.

As per the researchers, the initial applications are likely to be medical, but the team hopes that it could also be used in tattoo parlours in future to provide a more comfortable, painless option.

The study showed these tattoos could last for at least a year and may even be permanent, which would make them a viable cosmetic option.

In a medical setting, these tattoos can be used to cover up scars, guide cancer radiation treatments or restore nipples after breast surgery. Tattoos also can be used instead of medical bracelets to track serious medical conditions.

“The goal isn’t to replace all tattoos, which are often works of beauty created by tattoo artists, our goal is to create new opportunities for patients, pets, and people who want a painless tattoo that can be easily administered.” Prausnitz said in the news release.