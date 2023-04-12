Tamil New Year Puthandu 2023: Date, history, rituals and more

Puthandu, which is also celebrated as a harvest festival, falls on April 14 this year. It is observed by the people of Tamil Nadu and by the members of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka and other parts of the world.

Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam, is the celebration of the Tamil new year, which falls on the first day of the Chithirai month as per the Tamil calendar. It is celebrated by the people of Tamil Nadu and by the members of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka and other parts of the world. Puthandu also marks the beginning of the spring season and it is celebrated as a harvest festival as well.

Every year Puthandu falls on almost the same day, and this year, it will be celebrated on April 14.

History

The celebration of Puthandu is said to have originated during the reign of the Chola dynasty. They ruled over Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India between the 9th and 13th centuries. According to historians, the Tamil calendar was also created during Chola reign.

The first day of the Chithirai month in the Tamil calendar is celebrated as the Tamil New Year.

Significance

Puthandu is observed as a public holiday in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. A few other states also observe the new year on this day.

Even though Puthandu is not a religious festival, many people believe that on this day, Lord Brahma created the universe and it is also believed that Lord Indra came to Earth on this day to take account of peace and serenity in the world.

Puthandu represents a fresh start and people look forward to the various rituals and celebrations of the day.

Rituals and celebrations

Ahead of Puthandu, houses are decorated with kolam to welcome joy and prosperity. Kolam, an elaborate pattern and design made from dyed rice flour, is an important part of Tamil culture.

On the day of Puthandu, a symbolic platter, with flowers, mirrors, jewellery, money, betel leaves, mangoes, and so on, is also prepared in the morning.

ALSO READ | Baisakhi 2023: Traditional dishes to try on this Punjabi festive day

A vegetarian feast is also prepared for Puthandu, Youngsters seek the blessings of elders.

Houses are cleaned on the day before or on Puthandu and many people also take a ritualistic herbal bath or turmeric bath.

People dress up in new clothes and greet each other by saying "Puthandu Vazthukal." Singing devotional songs are also common on Puthandu.