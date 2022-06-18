Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022: Something to chew on

Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on June 18 across the world. It aims to draw the world’s attention towards the role that sustainable gastronomy can play to catalyse our sustainable development goals (SDGs). Gastronomy is essentially a study of food culture or the art of food. Sustainable Gastronomy Day acknowledges gastronomy as a form of cultural expression that adds meaning to our diverse world and society.

What is gastronomy?

Gastronomy or the art of food can be referred to as a style of cooking in a particular region. It often refers to local food and cuisine. It also includes the study of nutritional facts, food science, cooking techniques, culinary culture and more.

What is sustainable gastronomy?

Sustainability is the idea that something, be it agriculture, fishing or even preparation of food, is done in a way that is not wasteful of our natural resources. It is a practice that ensures that processes are continued without being detrimental to our environment.

Sustainable gastronomy refers to choosing and cooking food in a way that considers where the ingredients come from, how the food is grown and transported and where we buy them from. It ensures that sustainable practices are followed every step of the way in getting food from farm to the market, and eventually to the table and in our plates.

History and significance

Sustainable Gastronomy Day was first commemorated after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the resolution A/RES/71/246 on December 21, 2016, and designated June 18 as Sustainable Gastronomy Day. Since then, institutions and people across the world have been raising awareness about sustainable gastronomy.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) all come together to work and ensure that the day is celebrated across the world in collaboration with international/ regional bodies, member states, and UN organisations.

The acknowledgement of cultural expression, natural and cultural diversity along with promoting sustainable food practices are the main objectives behind the celebration of Sustainable Gastronomy Day.

Sustainable gastronomy is not a stand-alone field and is interlinked with the dimensions of sustainable development. It plays an important and critical role in meeting many of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).