Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI: Who are the participants, what are they showing

The Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI is here for its March 2023 edition at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The four-day fashion fiesta kicks off on March 9 with Day 1 designated as Sustainable Fashion Day. The grand finale by Manish Malhotra is scheduled for March 12.

This year, responsible and sustainable fashion takes the lead at the fashion week. Here’s a look at key designers set to present their line-ups at Sustainable Day of the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI.

Khadi India

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission’s (KVIC) flagship brand ‘Khadi India’ will bring the beauty and glory of khadi to centre stage with a special show featuring several leading designers at the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI.

The showcase comes in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and aims to present the khadi as the symbol of sustainable fashion and luxury.

The multi-designer will showcase collections by Khadi India and designers Divyam Mehta, Suket Dhir and Shruti Sancheti.

Khadi India’s collection gives a modern twist to the fabric, presenting a new collection of apparel and saris. The designs are inspired by the traditional folk art of Madhubani, Gond and Picchwai paintings.

The global apparel collection uses cotton from Kanpur, muslin from Murshidabad, woollen Khadi from Bikaner and Eri silk from Assam with handwoven and hand-spun genuine Khadi, sourced directly from the Khadi institutions.

Hand block printing, natural dyeing and hand embroidery have been used to add value to the fabric.

The Khadi collection from Divyam Mehta will be a synergy of rural wall paintings laid out in geometrical patterns and a hybrid of artisanal construction and draping.

Sukhet Dhir will bring the Spring Forest collection for men. The collection features apparel made with khadi for different seasons as well as cotton and cotton silks woven in twill, plain and Jaamdani weaves. The fabrics will be adorned with silk linings and trims, satin along with kantha.

Meanwhile, khadder, an important fabric which was a part of the Indian freedom movement, has been used by Shruti Sancheti. The collection features cotton and silk Khadi woven in small clusters of Vidarbha. There will be kurtas, bundis, co-ord sets, boleros, layer-friendly dresses, and duster jackets.

R|Elan™ Fabrics 2.0

R|Elan™ Fabrics 2.0 will be back at the fashion week with sustainable streetwear collections presented by two labels, Two Point Two by Anvita Sharma and Six5Six.

The Circular Design Challenge presented by R|Elan™ will celebrate its 5th anniversary and host a special showcase by three of its alumni -- Chamar by Sudheer Rajbhar will showcase their ‘Blacking Boot Polish’ collection, Doodlage by Kriti Tula will showcase ‘Nostalgia’ and Iro Iro by Bhaavya Goenka is set to present ‘Pyaar’ collection.

Lakmé Salon X Vaishali S

Vaishali S, who showcased her work during Paris Couture Week, will present her collection ‘Beneath’ which will focus on the “scary descent in the depths of the oceans and the beauties that lie within”.

The beauty team will use only recycled hair extensions along with eco-friendly colours derived from ayurvedic ingredients to keep up with the sustainability mandate.

RISE Worldwide

RISE Worldwide will showcase a unique, sustainability-focused collection with contemporary fashion designer Ruchika Sachdeva’s Bodice. The collection is expected to be an extension of archetypal Bodice pieces, recreated for a playful summer.

FDCI Innovators

Along with the sustainability-focused collections, the day will also feature collections by Nitin Bal Chauhan and Gaurav Jai Gupta in the FDCI Innovators segment.

Nitin Bal Chauhan will present a new collection ‘The Outsider’ inspired by the 1940s French novel L’Etranger (The Stranger) by Albert Camus and Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta will showcase a collection titled ‘The Sky Is Mine’ inspired by a trip to Paris and the colour ‘International Klein Blue’ created by French artist Yves Klein.