COVID-19: Study links those who do not wear masks to antisocial traits

The study was conducted to investigate the relationship between antisocial traits and compliance with COVID-19 containment measures. Profile analysis of those surveyed revealed the existence of two prominent groups: antisocial pattern group and empathy pattern group. While people continue to protest against wearing masks, more and more studies worldwide prove their effectiveness.