Studies indicate your mobile phone is dirtier than a toilet seat

Our lives have become inextricably tied to our mobile phones as we live in a digital era. The widespread proliferation of smartphones and social media has increased the extent to which we rely heavily on our digital devices.

Gradually the negative effects of smartphones, which primarily includes phone overuse or smartphone addiction, are now being realised. However, there is another danger lurking on our smartphones.

Most people don’t know that their cell phones are far dirtier than they realise. According to a study by the University Of Arizona, your cell phone could be 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.

Recently, Dr Mamina Turegaon, a dermatologist, in a Tik Tok post also explained how mobile phones could be harmful for our skin. She said that the mobile phones are covered in bacteria all the time and it may cause some skin problems as we bring the mobile phone closer to our face while talking.

Some studies have established that serious pathogens are found on cell phones, including E. coli, MRSA and Streptococcus. It is worth noting that just having these microbes on your phone won’t automatically make you sick.

But you wouldn’t want such microbes to enter your body. Furthermore, we are in the throes of a pandemic and shouldn’t forget that viruses can spread via phones. This can happen if one person, who is sick with Covid-19, coughs on their cell phone before handing it off to a friend.

There are easy ways to avoid germs that are present on smartphones.

You must never use your phone in the bathroom as when toilets flush, they spread germs everywhere and your phone can end up with fecal bacteria like E. coli.

Besides, you can clean your phone by wiping it with a soft microfiber cloth. For a deeper clean, dip a cloth in a solution of 60 percent water and 40 percent rubbing alcohol before wiping it gently across your phone.