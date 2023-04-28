Studies indicate your mobile phone is dirtier than a toilet seat

2 Min(s) Read
Some studies have established that some serious pathogens, including E. coli, MRSA and Streptococcus, are found on cell phones.
Our lives have become inextricably tied to our mobile phones as we live in a digital era. The widespread proliferation of smartphones and social media has increased the extent to which we rely heavily on our digital devices.
Gradually the negative effects of smartphones, which primarily includes phone overuse or smartphone addiction, are now being realised. However, there is another danger lurking on our smartphones.
Most people don’t know that their cell phones are far dirtier than they realise. According to a study by the University Of Arizona, your cell phone could be 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.