Spread joy and break barriers: Celebrate World Laughter Day with jokes

World Laughter Day is an opportunity for people around the world to come together and celebrate the power of laughter. It's a day to recognise the importance of joy and positivity in our lives and to spread that joy to others.

Laughter is often called the best medicine, and World Laughter Day (May 7) celebrates just that. This day encourages people around the world to laugh and spread joy through laughter. It's a day to appreciate the positive effects that laughter has on our physical and mental health and to share that joy with others.

History of World Laughter Day:

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year to promote laughter as a form of therapy for physical and emotional well-being. The day was first observed on May 10, 1998, in Mumbai by Dr Madan Kataria, the founder of the Laughter Yoga movement. This form of yoga combines laughter and breathing exercises to reduce stress and anxiety and improve overall health. Dr. Kataria recognised the power of laughter to bring people together and transcend cultural barriers, leading to the creation of World Laughter Day.

In 1999, the first World Laughter Day was celebrated on the first Sunday in May. Since then, the day has been celebrated annually, with people coming together in laughter clubs and public spaces to share laughter and joy.