By Nishtha Pandey

Mini The sale of ‘Fury’ marks the first of many NFTs to be released by Hefty Art of artworks by some of the most recognised curators and artists from across the world. M.F Husain completed ‘Fury’ in 2000, the year that marked the infamous crash of the ‘dot com era’ triggered by the rise and fall of technology stocks.

Are you a fan of MF Husain’s work? Then this is your opportunity to buy the legendary artist’s iconic painting ‘Fury’. Web 3.0 art space has partnered with iconic auction house Sotheby’s to bring under the hammer the painting created by Husain in 2000. In what is being discribed as a "phygital" action of the legendary artist's work, art enthusiasts can not only buy the physical version, but also get the an NFT of the work.

The painting will be offered alongside the Modern and Contemporary South Asian Sotheby’s Auction on October 25 2022. The works, which are estimated in excess of $120,000, will be sold as a single lot online with cryptocurrency payments accepted, to coincide with the live auction at Sotheby’s in London

Lauded by collectors across the globe, M.F Husain’s work has been exhibited extensively and internationally at institutions including the Serpentine Gallery and V&A Museum in London and the Qatar Museum of Islamic Art, Doha.

“In the two decades since, advancement and adoption of the internet and technology in every sphere of daily life, including the art world, has taken place across the globe. The sale of ‘Fury’ marks the first of many NFTs to be released by HEFTY.art of artworks by some of the most recognised curators and artists from across the world,” HEFTY.art said in a press release.

Since launching its first NFT sale in 2021, Sotheby’s has witnessed a meteoric rise in this category with approximately $100 million in sales and multiple benchmarks set, including the record for a single CryptoPunk ($11.8m) and a single Bored Ape ($3.4million). Last year, Sotheby’s also launched The Metaverse — a first-of-its-kind dedicated NFT marketplace — to serve as a destination for additional NFT sales.

;Fury; is a manifestation of Husain's raw passion as an artist, his journey from rags to riches, and the tribulations and triumphs of his career. Husain completed the first of a series of horse paintings in Dubai, and is his most iconic and widely recognized work.

