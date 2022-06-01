KK was always KK, even in his early days. No one called him Krishna or Krishnakumar in school. He was this slim, short, bespectacled boy with closely cropped hair on the sides who could mesmerize you with his melodious voice. We were actually in neighbouring classrooms in school. He was a year senior, though we are about the same age. And we’d more than just brush into each other very often, for one reason only: our love for music.

MUSICAL BEGINNING: Aankhon mein teri…

Coincidentally, so it seems now, we were both part of the music group. You’ve heard about Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) in school, right? You need to pick an area of interest and work on it besides academics. I chose music, so had KK. And guess who the teacher was? None other than Loy Mendonsa of Shankar, Ehsaan & Loy fame. Little did we know then that both mentor and student would one day be topping the charts with their music and songs, respectively.

Also Read | KK dies at 53: Life and times of the iconic singer

Interestingly, Loy who is seen mostly on the keyboards now plays several instruments. He actually taught us guitar in school. And while I have never been much of a musician, it was good fun hanging with the group. My classmates Rohan, a bank treasury man when I last checked (not disclosing full names to be fair) and Verghese, who last I heard had migrated to the land down under, were the guitarist duo, with Rohan in the lead and Verghese on bass. The incredible combination with Loy as the guiding light saw us storm the inter-school competition, like no one had seen before. They were belting out songs of famed guitarists, like Mark Knopfler’s Money for Nothing. The group stood apart.

Even in those days, KK always had that yearning look in his eyes (Aankhon mein teri…) of wanting to pursue a career in music—not easy in those days. What’s more, he never was a Hindi music guy. In school we always looked to a much younger schoolmate, in his 8th grade I think (forget his name, it’s been so long), who had a wonder voice for ghazals, et al. KK was always seen as the “western music” guy.

He was only 53.He sang his last song.And quietly passed away.In music he lived life, in music he met death.Sorrow is for the rest of us, for KK it’s possibly a Stairway to Heaven. — Gautam Chikermane (@gchikermane) May 31, 2022

From what I heard, he didn’t have it easy to start with. Someone mentioned he was working with an ad agency and not liking it one bit. The next I heard of him was when my wife brought home his album. I could never believe him singing Hindi songs, but I guess if you need to make a living off music in India, at least in those days, singing for the movies was the only way. I’m not sure what it took for him to get to where he did, but I’m glad he did.

SCHOOL LIFE: Chod aaye hum who galiyaan…

KK was a simple and unassuming guy, though he could well pull a prank or two. He was generally good hearted. He’d often drop in to a friend Malhotra’s (let’s leave it at that) home in Greater Kailash–II in Delhi. Malhotra and I got close, though he was a year senior, as we lived just one lane apart. KK was Malhotra’s good buddy and classmate. That he was living in Kalkaji, not too far away, only led to all of us meeting more often.

Never had we ever imagined at the time where we would all be. We always knew KK was a great singer and prayed that he do well, but making a living of singing in those days was a tall ask. In those days we’d do random things like hanging out late night near the temple on Janamashtami day or just stepping out to the market for a chai, and what have you. Typical Delhi thing.

In KK’s passing, while we grieve, we also cheer what he managed to achieve. And while I did not connect with him in his in-fame years, always felt that would be very awkward, the memories remain.

He has left early. Why? Khudaa Jaane…