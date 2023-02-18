Shivaji Jayanti 2023: Wishes and quotes to share with friends and loved ones

Shivaji Maharaj's bravery and quotes on life continue to inspire millions and people across the nation, especially in Maharashtra. Shivaji Jayanti is observed on February 19 every year in honour of the bravery and contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the nation.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was the founder of the Maratha Empire and one of the greatest Indian warriors of his time. A great military administrator and tactician, Chhatrapati Shivaji was crowned as the ‘Chhatrapati’ in 1674. His bravery and quotes on life continue to inspire millions and people across the nation, especially in Maharashtra, to observe his birth anniversary on February 19 as Shivaji Jayanti.

Here are some wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your friends, colleagues, and loved ones on this Shivaji Jayanti.

Shivaji Jayanti Wishes

Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the courageous acts of Chhatrapati Shivaji which will inspire the coming generations forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you.

May you stay blessed with the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj. May you achieve success in your life and fulfill your dreams. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

Maratha Chhatrapati Aamucha Vansh, Maratha Aamuchi Jaat

Jo Karel Maharashtracha, Ghaat Tyachya Kamret Ghalu Lath, Jai Shivaji Jai Bhawani.

Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the great courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you and your family!

Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery and valour will keep inspiring generations to come. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Quotes

“Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive”.

“The whole world respects those who bend before dharma, truth, excellence, and God”

“Never bend your head, always hold it high.”

“Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.”

“Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a Mother.”

“No need to learn from your own fault. We can learn a lot from others’ mistakes.”