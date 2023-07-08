Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: Inside Bollywood’s most iconic residence

Mannat, the residence of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is unarguably one of the most iconic residences in India. Over the years, SRK's dreamy abode has become one of the key attractions of fans and tourists in Mumbai.

They say home is where the heart is and there’s this home, which has a special spot in the hearts of a billion people, if not less. The home we’re referring to is Mannat, unarguably one of the most iconic residences in India. Over the years, the dreamy abode of Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the key attractions of fans and tourists in the financial capital of India.

Situated in Mumbai’s posh Bandstand area in suburban Bandra, Mannat boasts of a classy mix of vintage, old-school architecture and modern contemporary design spread across 27,000 sq feet. In many interviews, SRK had spoken about the struggles he faced in purchasing his bungalow back in the early 2000s and what it means to him. He reportedly purchased it in 2001 for Rs 13.01 crore after he had successfully cemented his position in Bollywood as a bankable actor. Today, the value of Mannat stands at a whopping Rs 200 crore as per the real estate advertising platform Housing.com.

The History of Mannat

Not many people might be aware of this, but there is a scene in SRK’s 1997 film Yes Boss where he passes by the bungalow while singing away to Chaand Taare Tod Lau. The song eventually became the story of his life!

In his 2005 documentary The Inner World of Shah Rukh Khan , SRK had spoken about the importance of Manat in his life. “Buying this house has been one of the most difficult things I have done in my life. I didn’t have a house because my parents died. I have a house fetish. I have always wanted a house. I got his house when I had kids. This is my family’s house and someday my great-grandchildren will live in this house like an old Parsi family,” said SRK.

Where King Feels at Home

Mannat is known all over for being one of the most stylish and well-decorated houses. It has also been widely covered in the media. The interiors and the overall design of the house have been done by his wife, Gauri Khan, who is an accomplished designer and has her own design studio by the name of Gauri Khan Designs, launched in 2017. Over the years, she has collaborated with various international artists including Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren for home accessories.

The King and his Kingdom

Another key highlight of Mannat is the structure on which SRK climbs to greet his fans who throng outside, especially on special occasions like his birthday, Eid, Diwali et al. For any SRK fan, catching a glimpse of their favourite actor is something worth waiting outside in a sea of people.

