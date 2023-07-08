Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: Inside Bollywood’s most iconic residence

Mannat, the residence of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is unarguably one of the most iconic residences in India. Over the years, the dreamy abode of Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the key attractions of fans and tourists in Mumbai.

They say home is where the heart is and there’s this home, which has a special spot in the hearts of a billion people, if not less. The home we’re referring to is Mannat, unarguably one of the most iconic residences in India. Over the years, the dreamy abode of Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the key attractions of fans and tourists in the financial capital of India.

Situated in Mumbai’s posh Bandstand area in suburban Bandra, Mannat boasts of a classy mix of vintage, old-school architecture and modern contemporary design spread across 27,000 sq feet. In many interviews, SRK had spoken about the struggles he faced in purchasing his bungalow back in the early 2000s and what it means to him. He reportedly purchased it in 2001 for Rs 13.01 crore after he had successfully cemented his position in Bollywood as a bankable actor. Today, the value of Mannat stands at a whopping Rs 200 crore as per the real estate advertising platform Housing.com.

The History of Mannat