Most eligible singles are those with government jobs, states Shaadi.com survey

Women working as law enforcement officers and men working in the civil services are India's most eligible singles, according to the Shaadi.com report.
Those working in government jobs are the 'most eligible singles', according to matrimonial website Shaadi.com's latest survey. The matrimonial site, which has had more than 50 million users in its over 20 years in the business, conducted the survey — India's most eligible — on 2.5 million members (1.6 million men and 0.9 million women) who were active on the website from December 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022 for at least a week.
The survey states that women working as law enforcement officers are 2 times more desired as compared to others on an average, and receive more than 35 interests from people per day. They are also most likely to be undergraduates and earning Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh per annum.
Meanwhile, the men working in civil services are seven times more desired compared to the others, on an average. They receive around 18 interests per day and usually hold a masters degree, with their annual income between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
Here are the key highlights from the survey (all factors comparative to common average):
Adish Zaveri, AVP Marketing at People Interactive (India) Private Limited which runs Shaadi.com, said that the study indicates that Indians are moving in the right direction for gender equality in marriages but still have a long way to go in terms of truly balanced relationships.
"Who we find desirable is really the first point of establishing what this equation would look like after the wedding and the insights we’ve uncovered in this study are an honest reflection of India’s view on desirability in the context of finding a life partner," he said, adding that aspects such as higher desirability for working women and specifically those with higher income, are early indicators that we are making important strides in bringing and retaining women in the workforce.
