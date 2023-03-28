English
homelifestyle NewsSauce by Social returned with its second edition, expanding to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru
lifestyle | Mar 28, 2023 12:27 PM IST

Sauce by Social returned with its second edition, expanding to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

Profile image
By Zenia Baria   Mar 28, 2023 12:27 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Sauce by Social returned with its second edition in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Read on to know what the event was like in Mumbai.

Sauce by Social was back with its second edition and it was better than ever! Expanding to Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, the cities once again experienced a festival that focused on music, art, crypto currency, hype wear, NFTs and more.

A collective of curators pushed the boundaries of what pop culture is and can be. Sauce by Social had something for everyone — whether a tech enthusiast, a foodie, an art lover, or someone simply curious about the future of culture. It was all under one roof. The line up at the music fest included a big indie music names — from international artist Manu Chao to homegrown favourites Seedhe Maut and The Yellow Diary.
The first-of-its-kind event also showcased works of young visionaries who were influencing the aesthetic of the future. Sauce by Social had two thrilling elements — it's celebration of Mumbai, the island city and the fact that we saw pets enjoying the live music too.
Also Read: All you need to know about the #HGStreet culture & lifestyle festival
In Mumbai, Sauce by Social had a power-packed line up with Redveil —Alternative rap from the globe hip hop's next great thing. The Yellow Diary combined thought-provoking poems with a distinct, contemporary atmosphere. The Latin pop legend Manu Chao who was bringing about a musical revolution. Blending folk and electronic music, Anish Sood, is also  now signed to English deep house label Anjunadeep and is the label's first Indian artist.
The masters of rap trade Seedhe Maut, stretched the frontiers of DHH. They were unyielding. Poetry in music, Osho Jain understood how to captivate his audience with masterful storytelling and Mali, who is a skilled musician and is emerging as a face of Indian indie music, also performed.
They hope to motivate individuals to engage in responsible socialising by collaborating with cultural change makers. The stage lights have dimmed in Mumbai and Delhi but the artists are all set for Bangalore next and from the looks of it the event could turn into a regular feature on the culture calendar of all three cities.
Also Read: Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI grand finale: Manish Malhotra presents Unapologetically MÉ X Diffuse collection
    X