In a first, Burberry ad features 4-year-old Sikh boy

Legacy British luxury brand Burberry has launched an advertisement, featuring a 4-year-old Sikh boy for the first time, for its Autumn-Winter 2021 collection for children. The brand shared stills from the campaign featuring Sahib Singh in the brand’s new collection of children's outfits on July 27.

Sahib Singh’s adorable photos in new clothes and a black Patka, the traditional turban worn by Sikh boys, are winning the hearts of users on social media. The photos have already garnered over three lakh likes and more than 12 thousand likes on Instagram.

“Prepped for their next adventure: from outerwear to our Burberry Check, find ‘back-to-school’ designs from the new Burberry Children collection,” the brand wrote in its post. The stylish Singh can be seen wearing a puffer jacket with a matching cardigan, shorts, and a t-shirt in the iconic Burberry hues.

Singh’s picture has received an outpouring of love and support from netizens. “So proud,” wrote one user. “Represent Brother,” commented another user. Many users also appreciated Burberry’s inclusion of diverse models with minimal fuss.

Singh also has an Instagram account, which is handled by his mother Harjot Kaur, where a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot was posted by the parents. Based out of the UK, Singh has previously modelled for various other brands.

“Sahib had an incredible day with the Burberry team, who really looked after all the children they were shooting with. To see our son, who does look different from his peers, being given a chance by the iconic British brand was truly a milestone moment," said Kaur to The Vogue.