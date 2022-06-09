Remo Fernandes: We live in a country where if a song doesn’t feature in a Bollywood film, it simply doesn’t exist

Remo’s music is much like the name of his erstwhile band Microwave Papadums. It has its roots deep in India’s soil and yet has an unmistakable western consonance. The singer’s rise in the 1980s-90s was an anomaly. He was from Goa, didn’t chase Bollywood success like most of his peers, and wrote songs in English about the idyllic beach state he loved so and the socio-political vagaries of the time—uninhibited, much like the sea breeze.

At 69, the Padma Shri awardee, known for several breakout hits such as Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum, The Flute Song, O Meri Munni, and advertisement jingles like Yahi Hai Right Choice Baby, has finally found the time to sit and look back at his eventful life. Urged by friends, he started writing his autobiography in 2009 but put it down after two chapters. The COVID-19-induced lockdown in 2020 made him return to it. The result is a 508-page memoir simply titled 'Remo' and written with candor, irreverence, wit, detail, and a lot of heart.

'Remo' is as much about him as it is about everything he holds dear. The Goa of his growing up years—pristine, paradisiacal; his hitchhiking trips to Europe and North Africa, his foray into Bollywood, the unfortunate road accident that killed four of his band members, and why he moved to Porto in Portugal in the mid-2000s. In this exclusive interview, he talks about it all and more.

What was the most challenging bit about writing your autobiography?

I was surprised at how easily it flowed, without any effort whatsoever. In fact, writing it was a great pleasure and a therapeutic experience to boot. While writing about my childhood I was a kid all over again, and it was the same while writing about my school and college days. I’m lucky to have had a really idyllic childhood. My life was a film playing before my eyes. Writing one’s story is something I’d suggest to everybody as an exercise in knowing yourself and in taking stock of your life, whether you’re a writer, famous, or not. I think it is more revealing than visits to a shrink.

However, writing about my band’s terrible accident and the on-the-spot death of four out of five members was emotionally draining. During the week or more that I took to write those two chapters, I was palpably back in the same state of mind that I was in when it happened. I guess that was the toughest bit to write.

From being an architecture graduate, and recording and selling your own albums on a scooter to finally becoming a music phenomenon, you have had quite a journey. What helped you sustain in the early years of struggle and toil?

The fact that there was no struggle and toil at all! When you’re doing what you love doing and what mother nature intended you to do, there is no struggle, only pleasure. And there is no toil, only more pleasure. And in the case of a musician, it is literally all play and no work.

In the book, you write very lovingly about the Goa you grew up in. It’s a lot more than just the setting in the first few chapters. It’s almost an integral character. What is it that you miss the most about the state as it was then?

Oh, everything. It’s all gone. The untouched nature, the peace, the quiet, the quaint architecture without badly maintained unpainted ‘modern’ eyesores, the crime-less society, the people’s warmth and honesty, order and discipline… They have all disappeared or are disappearing rapidly with no possibility of ever returning.

When I saw the changes just beginning in 1979, I made strong appeals to the people and authorities, in my limited capacity through my songs, articles, and active involvement. But the change was so gradual, that people couldn’t see it coming then, and wondered what the hell I was talking about. Now, as usual, we Goans are waking up too late with cries of ‘Save Goa!’ when there’s nothing left to save anymore. Some may call me a pessimist, but I think I’m a realist.

One long-gone practice in the music industry that you feel nostalgic about?

I miss the time when people used to organize pop and rock concerts, featuring several artists, banking mainly on the sale of tickets and a few sponsors. As a result the artists too didn’t earn massive amounts, but those shows were fun. Today event managers concentrate almost exclusively on arranging shows in 5-star hotels for huge corporate companies and their conferences. These shows are financially safe, don’t depend on ticket sales, and bring in lots of money. For the artists too. But it just isn’t the same thing. I wish some of those old rock shows would be interspersed with these.

How important do you think your Bollywood success has been in cementing your musical career and popularity?

Extremely important. Remember, we live in a country where if a song doesn’t feature in a Bollywood film, it simply doesn’t exist. Abroad, there are radio and TV channels playing commercial music, but side by side, there are countless channels playing exclusively classical, semi-classical, jazz, fusion, experimental, world music, and so on. Name me just one Indian radio or TV channel playing solely our wonderful classical or folk music? They all talk about our rich heritage, but they all play only Bollywood, Tollywood, Gollywood, Trashywood…

In the autobiography, you mention working closely with Rajiv Gandhi to popularize pop music in India. Any anecdote from your time with him that you’d like to share?

Well… when he proposed a TV program exclusively featuring young Indian pop and rock, he asked for suggestions for a name for it. I proposed the tongue-in-cheek ‘Pop Goes India’. But Mani Shankar Aiyar immediately saw through its association with ‘Pop Goes The Weasel’, and he and Rajiv settled on the safe and insipid ‘Pop Time’ instead.

One interesting story related to the song Humma Humma?

It was the first time I was recording with A.R. Rahman, and he started the session pretty early in the morning. Now, I’m not an early morning singer, except if a song is in a very low pitch, and Humma was higher than high. So I asked him to run the track a few times while I just did some vocal improvisations to gradually open up my throat. He did, and I was very pleasantly surprised to see that he had not only saved those improvised tracks but had actually used some of those lines of mine in the final mix; lines such as the now-famous ‘Ya bi re!’ cry at the start, among others.

One major difference that you notice between stage performances in India and abroad?

Abroad, most people will listen to what an artist has to play or offer. If the music is not really their cup of tea, they might go off for a while, have a drink, eat a bite, and come back. In India, audiences think they can demand and dictate to an artist what they want to hear. And I’m afraid most artists cater to such demands, so the audiences think it is their right to impose. The loss is the audience’s, as they only end up hearing the same old music and songs that they are accustomed to, or the neo-hits dictated by TV and radio.

At a cultural event in Goa recently, Sufi groups from the interiors of India were performing wonderful, never-heard-before songs. After a while, a bunch of guys walked up to the stage and demanded Sufi numbers made famous in Bollywood films, which is all they knew. And the poor rural musicians kept on obliging them. I wish the organizers had had the guts to stand up to these guys and send them back to their places – or out of the venue.