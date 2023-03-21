Breaking News
'Mehul Choksi not a fugitive', says his lawyer
Ramadan 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share

This year, Ramadan or Ramzan is expected to start from March 22 or 23, depending on the moon sighting over Mecca.

Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, with devotion and fervour. They fast and pray to Allah for his blessings during this time.

This year, Ramadan or Ramzan is expected to start from March 22 or 23, depending on the moon sighting over Mecca. People gift each other new clothes, sweets and presents to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.


Here are some wishes, messages and quotes on this month of Ramadan:

  • Warm greetings on Ramadan to you and your family. May the holy essence of this festive occasion inspire you towards a better life.
  • A very Happy Ramadan to you. May the holy month of Ramadan shower you with the best blessings and bring you eternal joy.
  • Happy Ramadan to you and your loved ones. May Allah grant you every kind of joy and success.
  • May Allah forgive you for your mistakes and shower his blessings upon you. Happy Ramadan.
  • Happy Ramadan to you and your family May the month of the Quran bring contentment to your heart.
  • May you have the courage and patience to make the most of this holy month. Happy Ramadan.
  • Happy Ramadan to all. May Allah spread peace and blessings all over the world throughout this holy occasion.
  • Happy Ramadan. Greetings of peace, a delicious feast, and may his blessings never cease.
  • A very Happy Ramadan. I wish the month of Ramadan would bring new hopes to your life and bring you nearer to Allah.
  • I wish you a great Ramadan that will give you the confidence and fortitude you need to overcome life’s obstacles! Happy Ramadan.
  • Welcome, Ramadan, with a heart full of peace, harmony, and joy. I pray that Allah’s beautiful blessings will guide and protect you.
  • May this Ramadan be filled with benefits for all of humanity so that we can travel the path of harmony and peace! A happy Ramadan to all.
    • (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
