Ramadan 2023: Date, history and significance of Islam's holiest month

Ramadan or Ramazan is the ninth and most auspicious month of the Islamic calendar. It is celebrated by Muslims across the world and is linked to the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. Ramadan is observed with fasting, prayer and community service.

This year, Ramadan is expected to start on March 22 after the crescent moon appears (dates vary depending on geography). The month starts on the last night of the month of Sha'ban. It lasts from one crescent moon to the next, spanning 720 hours or 30 days, and ends on the last night of the month of Ramadan. Due to geographical differences in the ability to view the crescent moon, Ramadan in India sometimes begins a day after it starts in Gulf countries. The end of Ramadan is celebrated with the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

History

The history of Ramadan dates back to the early days of Islam. According to Islamic tradition, the month of Ramadan was established as a month of fasting in 624 CE. The month was established two years after the Hijra, Prophet Muhammad's migration from Mecca to Medina. It is believed that during the month of Ramadan, Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the holy book Quran from Allah (God) through the angel Jibril. This event is known as the Night of Power (Laylat al-Qadr) and is considered the most important night of the month.

Significance

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food, drink and other physical needs from dawn until sunset. The fast is broken each day with a meal called Iftar. In addition to fasting, Ramadan is also a time for spiritual reflection, worship and charity. During the month, Muslims are encouraged to perform additional prayers, read the Quran and engage in acts of kindness and generosity.

