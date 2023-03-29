Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated with grand events, fairs and processions at temples, especially at Lord Ram temples, across India. This year, the festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30.

Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram. It is believed that Lord Ram was born to King Dasharath and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya in Treta Yuga. According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Why is it celebrated?

As per Hindu religious texts, it is believed that after nine days of Chaitra Navratri, during which the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped, Lord Ram and his three brothers, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan descended on Earth. Thus, the festival marks the birthday of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Date and Auspicious time

Ram Navami is celebrated in the month of Chaitra, which corresponds to March-April on the Gregorian calendar. This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30.

The Navami tithi will prevail from 9:07 PM on March 29 to 11:30 PM on March 30, as per Panchang. The Madhyanha Muhurat will be from 11:11 AM to 01:40 PM. As per Hindu mythology, it’s believed that Lord Ram was born during Madhyanha (Noon) on Navami tithi.

Significance

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated with grand events, fairs and processions at temples, especially at Lord Ram temples, across India. On this day many devotees also keep a day-long fast to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. People visit the temples of Lord Ram and take part in grand celebrations. In many places, processions are taken out carrying Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on palanquins.

Ram Navami is a grand festival in the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which is known as the birthplace of Lord Ram. Devotees from across India visit Ayodhya on Ram Navami to be a part of the celebrations. After taking a bath in the river Saryu, devotees visit the Ram temple to worship Ram Lalla, the infant form of Lord Ram and the presiding deity of the temple.