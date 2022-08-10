By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, August 11. So you still have some time to choose gifts from our wide array of suggestions.

Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away and stores and online platforms are seeing a mad rush of last-minute buyers picking the perfect gift for their sisters. Rakhi will be celebrated on August 11, so if you are still thinking what to buy, here are a few gift ideas that can explore.

Here are 10 unique gift ideas that can make Raksha Bandhan more special:

1. Customised gifts

A customised and thoughtful present such as a photo frame, pillow, portrait and so on, will make your sister feel special, as it will be something that was especially created for her.

2. A financial gift

One of the best gifts that you can give your sister would be something that takes care of her financially in the long term. There are several financial products such as an FD account, a mutual fund investment, gold ETF, and the like. This kind of gift will secure your sister’s future to a certain extent.

3. Handmade gifts

A handmade present is always preferred because it reflects the thought, time, and effort that you put into it. Cards, poems, paintings, or portraits or any handmade gift is equally special.

4. Personalised video message from a celebrity

Talking to her favourite celebrity could be a dream come true for your sister. Websites such as tring.com provides such facilities to people where they can connect with their favourite celebrities through a personalised video message.

5. Gift for health

If your sister has been slacking off on her health due to a busy schedule, it may be the ideal time to gift her a gym membership, a fitness gadget, a bicycle, or perhaps running shoes to help motivate her. You can also get her some home workout equipment so she can start working out right away.

6. E-vouchers

If you are too confused about gifts, the safest bet would be to give her an e-voucher. With an e-voucher she has the freedom to choose her own gift.

7. Gadgets

Some amazing gadgets that can be a great gift for your sister include headphones, smart watches, smart glasses, tablets, and speakers.

8. Good books

Gifting a collection of books by her favourite authors to a sister (who enjoys reading) would be a great idea. But you should be up to date with her taste in reading or choose from a suggested list of fiction/non-fiction.

9. A pamper hamper

You can create a hamper of goodies, selecting your sister’s favourite chocolates, skincare products, aroma products, cosmetics and so on. This customised gift hamper would surely bring a smile to her face.

10. Live plants

If your sister has a green thumb or if she enjoys being around Nature, gifting her a live plant would be the perfect thing to do. Live plants are affordable, meaningful, and a very relevant gift idea for sure.