Thinking of gifting crypto this Rakhi? Here's how to do it

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Raksha Bandhan 2022 is being celebrated on Thursday, August 11 this year. Though most Indians are not really crazy about crypto, now it's easier than ever to exchange crypto gifts. And indeed it world be a unique gift for a sibling this Rakhi. Check the three easy options to gift Bitcoin and its like.

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, the rush to buy unique gifts is on. One thrilling and rather volatile (considering the current trend) gift idea is cryptocurrency. While crypto has become popular in India, only a small percentage of Indians are excited about buying it.

Sharing cryptocurrency as a gift has now become easier than ever, even to recipients who may not know the difference between a hardware and software wallet or may not have a cryptocurrency exchange account. Currently, some of the most popular coins that can be gifted are Bitcoin, Ether, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Kusama.

Crypto gift cards

Crypto gift cards are like retail gift cards that can be bought on crypto exchange platforms. You just need to select a trustworthy website that offers crypto gift cards, enter the amount of Bitcoin you wish to gift and pay the required amount and get a crypto gift card. You can then send this gift card to your loved one. The recipient can visit the same website you purchased the gift card from, enter the details mentioned on the card, and receive the Bitcoin in their digital wallet.

Gift crypto tokens

Cypto exchange platform WazirX is offering crypto tokens for as low as Rs 100, as per a Mint report. The exchange also offers crypto merchandise like clothing and accessories on Redwolf.

Share Paper wallets

A popular offline option to share crypto as gifts is via paper wallets. You can easily store Bitcoin in a paper wallet by visiting a specialised website that generates a single private key and Bitcoin address that is printed on a paper. Paper wallets are one of the cheapest ways to store cryptocurrencies in offline mode. All the recipient needs to do is scan the QR code printed on paper and they will gain access to the Bitcoin that you bought for them.