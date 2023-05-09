In Jangalmahal and Paschim Medinipur, Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated with great fanfare, as people gather to honour the literary icon. However, there is a growing concern among Tagore's fans and booksellers about the direction in which society is heading, and whether people will continue to appreciate his work.

It’s the 25th Baisakh, the birth anniversary of legendary poert and nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore today. Just like any other year this year too people in Bengal are gearing up to celebrate the life and work of one of the most celebrated poets and writers of all time. However, the way people celebrate Tagore Jayanti has changed significantly in recent years, as younger generations are no longer interested in reading his books in hardcover due to digitization.

For many years, the addiction to reading books centered on Rabindranath Tagore was a common feature in Bengali households. People would often gift his books to their loved ones on special occasions such as weddings and retirements, and reading clubs would organize events to discuss his work. In libraries, people would often fight over the chance to read Tagore's books.

However, as the digital era has taken over, the younger generation has lost interest in reading hardcover books. Mobile phones and social media have replaced the addiction to poet's songs and reading books, and this has resulted in a decline in the demand for Rabindranath-centric books.

“Although there is little demand at present, the demand for buying Rabindranath-centric songs or story books has decreased. The main reason is the digital transformation of society. It’s easy to blame than finding out the root problem,” said a bookseller Gautam Sarkar.

Despite this shift in reading habits, people in Bengal continue to celebrate Tagore Jayanti with great enthusiasm. Homage is paid to Tagore through grand celebrations, functions, and processions, and both elders and younger people organise various programs.

In Jangalmahal and Paschim Medinipur, Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated with great fanfare, as people gather to honour the literary icon. However, there is a growing concern among Tagore's fans and booksellers about the direction in which society is heading, and whether people will continue to appreciate his work.

While some argue that it is important to know about Rabindranath Tagore, regardless of the means or process, others worry that digitization may be erasing age-old traditions and cultural practices. The shift from hardcover books to e-books and from tape recorders to music apps has brought about a paradigm shift in the way people consume information and entertainment.

Despite these changes, many people in Bengal are still passionate about keeping Tagore's legacy alive. It is crucial that people continue to learn about Tagore and his contributions to literature and culture, whether digitally or manually.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti continues to be an important celebration in Bengal, even as the younger generation's reading habits shift towards digital mediums. While the means of acquiring knowledge may change, the end goal of celebrating Tagore's work remains the same. As such, it is important to preserve and promote the traditions and culture associated with Tagore's legacy for generations to come.