In Jangalmahal and Paschim Medinipur, Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated with great fanfare, as people gather to honour the literary icon. However, there is a growing concern among Tagore's fans and booksellers about the direction in which society is heading, and whether people will continue to appreciate his work.

It’s the 25th Baisakh, the birth anniversary of legendary poert and nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore today. Just like any other year this year too people in Bengal are gearing up to celebrate the life and work of one of the most celebrated poets and writers of all time. However, the way people celebrate Tagore Jayanti has changed significantly in recent years, as younger generations are no longer interested in reading his books in hardcover due to digitization.

For many years, the addiction to reading books centered on Rabindranath Tagore was a common feature in Bengali households. People would often gift his books to their loved ones on special occasions such as weddings and retirements, and reading clubs would organize events to discuss his work. In libraries, people would often fight over the chance to read Tagore's books.

However, as the digital era has taken over, the younger generation has lost interest in reading hardcover books. Mobile phones and social media have replaced the addiction to poet's songs and reading books, and this has resulted in a decline in the demand for Rabindranath-centric books.