Pride Month 2023: History, significance of this festival of diversity and inclusion

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 9:08:47 PM IST (Published)

Pride month, celebrated in many countries across the globe in June, is essentially a tribute to those who were involved in the Stonewall riots in 1969 in the United States, when police clashed with patrons of a gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

Pride month is celebrated in many countries across the globe in June every year. This annual celebration is aimed at creating awareness about the plight of the LGBTQ+ community and to end all kinds of discrimination against them. Pride month is also an opportune time to embrace diversity and create more inclusive societies where the LGBTQ+ community can also enjoy equal rights.

Pride month is a time to honour the progress made in the pursuit of LGBTQ+ rights, spread awareness about the challenges that the community still faces, and promote inclusivity and acceptance. June 28 is marked as Pride Day every year.


History

