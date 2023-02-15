Pharrell Williams named creative director of Louis Vuitton: Why are brands picking celebs for such roles

Musician and entrepreneur, Pharrell Williams is the second Black American designer to be the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear. Earlier, Virgil Abloh made history as the first when he was appointed in March 2018. The appointment of Williams is effective immediately and his first collection is scheduled to be shown during Paris Men's Fashion Week in June.

Louis Vuitton has named singer-songwriter-designer Pharrell Williams as the creative director of its menswear division, replacing the late Virgil Abloh. This marks the second time a Black American designer will head the position at the French luxury house. Previously Virgil Abloh made history as the first when he was appointed in March 2018.

The appointment of Williams is effective immediately and his first collection is scheduled to be shown during Paris Men's Fashion Week in June.

The appointment of Pharrell Williams has added to the trend of brands hiring celebrities as creative directors, which is considered a corporate role.

Celebrity Creative Directors

In recent years, several celebrities have joined hands with brands in some of the most sought-after roles. Names like Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore represented the corporate image of Vital Proteins and Garnier, respectively while Emily Ratajkowski was named creative director of face mask brand Loops in October 2020. In 2021, supermodel and influencer Kendall Jenner was also hired as the creative director of fashion brand FWRD and rapper Cardi B joined Playboy as its first creative director in residence.

However, it isn’t just famous women who made their name in the business world. Rapper Big Sean was named as the creative director of the Detroit Pistons in 2020, and will.i.am (William James Adams Jr.) was appointed as creative director for Intel.

This demand for celebrities in senior corporate roles has left consumers, followers, and industry professionals wondering if these appointments are strategic business decisions or mere PR stunts.

Why do brands hire celebrities in creative corporate roles?

Since celebrities have immense followership, strong connections with their audiences, and involvement in the promotion of various brands, they bring the promise of mass exposure, improved customer confidence, and increased sales for the brands.

For instance, with a chunk of 276 million Instagram followers, Kendall Jenner will naturally enhance the exposure of a brand, which in turn builds sales momentum.

According to ceo-review.com, the creative director of 20ten Sam Richardson once said that “one of the key responsibilities of a creative director is to promote a brand in the most effective way possible, and hiring celebrities is a strategic way to achieve this.”

An example of this can be seen in Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s signature sneaker for Under Armour Project Rock One which sold out in just 30 minutes after launch.

However, there is more that brands may look for or get out of a celeb creative director. Brands are also drawn to the years of experience in certain fields that celebrities have to offer.

In the case of Kendall Jenner, her years of experience in operating in the fashion industry made her a great fit for the position.

Similarly, Pharrell Williams is also significantly popular for his fashion lines apart from his music. He owns boutiques in New York and in 2008, he was the co-designer of a line of glasses and jewellery for Louis Vuitton.

In 2005, Williams was also voted by Esquire as the world’s best-dressed male.

Williams has also designed furniture with Domeau & Pérès and Galerie Emmanuel Perrotin and created artwork apart from designing clothing accessories.

In 2009, he revealed a sculpture in collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami at the Art Basel. Pharrell has also served as Karmaloop TV’s creative director.