Palm Sunday: History, significance and wishes

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the most sacred time for the Christian community, Holy Week. It is celebrated by Catholic and Protestant communities on the first day of Holy Week and the Sunday before Easter. It celebrates the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem holding a procession in which they carried palm branches.
Palm Sunday: History
The blessing of palms and the parade on Palm Sunday appear to have their roots in the Frankish Kingdom. The Sacramentary of the Abbey of Bobbio in northern Italy contains the oldest reference to these rituals. The ceremony for blessing the palms was elaborate during the Middle Ages. The procession started in one church, proceeded to another church where the palms were blessed, and then returned to the first church for the singing of the liturgy.
Palm day is now also known as Passion Day.
Palm Sunday: Significance
Palm Sunday commemorates a scene from the New Testament, in which people waved palm branches when Jesus entered Jerusalem. It serves as a reminder for Christians of their willingness to accept Jesus into their souls and to follow him.
Palm Sunday: Wishes and messages
Have a blessed Palm Sunday. May Jesus keep your name on his list now and always.
May the spirit of this holy occasion, the warmth of the season, bless you with joy and happiness. Have a blessed Palm Sunday.
May Lord bless you and make you stay out of negativism and also look on the bright side of everything. Have a blessed Palm Sunday.
On this holy occasion, I pray that you may enjoy the favour and blessings of God throughout your life.
May the colours of spring enchant your heart, and the angels guide you towards eternal light. I wish you a delightful Palm Sunday.
On the occasion of Palm Sunday, I pray to God to always have his hand on us, to protect us and keep us together…. Best wishes on Palm Sunday.
May the spirit of the holy week touch your soul and all your troubles fade away. Have a blessed Palm Sunday.
May the mercy and blessings of God find a way for each of us. Happy Palm Sunday.
