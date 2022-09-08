Onam: Top 10 restaurants serving sadhya in India

By CNBCTV18.com

The harvest festival of Onam is celebrated across 10 days with multiple cultural activities, and the magnum opus, the Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya. It is a traditional Kerala meal served on a banana leaf featuring over 25 to 64 dishes, all vegetarian. Every Malayali household prepares a sadhya on Onam, which is enjoyed with friends and family.

Several top restaurants in the country also serve the special meal during Onam. You can enjoy the meal at a restaurant or a lavish spread from the comfort of your home. Here are the top 10 restaurants serving Onam Sadhya in India.

1. JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu – Saffron and Lotus Café

Bringing flavours of Kerala to the heart of Mumbai, the Lotus Café and Saffron in JW Marriott Juhu has an authentic menu that offers Olan, Kalan, Pachadi, Thoran, Erriserry, Avial, Theyal, Inji curry, Paruppu, Sambar, Rasan, and all the authentic flavours of Onam Sadhya.

2. Kappa Chakka Kandhari- Chennai

Nungambakkam’s Kappa Chakka Kandhari is giving out a special ‘Onasadhya festive meal in a box’ which offers 26 traditional vegetarian delicacies. This Onasadhya box serves five people and is available from September 6 to 8 for takeaway only.

Apart from this, the restaurant also offers an ‘Onam Gift Box’ and other Onam special meals and payasams.

3. Savya Rassa (Chennai, Pune & New Delhi)

Savya Rassa serves the Grand Onasadhya with over 30 traditional dishes including signatures like Kootu curry, Kalan, Olan, Thoran, Erissery, Palada pradhaman, among others. It is a feast to relish in the company of friends and family at the restaurant.

The special meal is available till September 8 in Savya Rassa Chennai, Pune and New Delhi.

4. Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Gurgaon

The Westin, Gurgaon is arranging for a special Sadhya meal from September 8 to 10, 2022. It will offer every traditional dish with the authentic flavours and aroma, prepared by Chef Rekha Raghavan.

5. The Bengaluru Brasserie

This popular spot at Hyatt in Bengaluru offers the most authentic Onam Sadhya meals. The sadhya is prepared in collaboration with passionate home cooks who replicate inherited recipes.

6. The St. Regis Mumbai

St. Regis Mumbai offers the delectable Onam box which is delivered to your doorstep courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels. It includes 21 delectable dishes that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

7. Salt Mango Tree Restaurant - Bengaluru

The Onam Sadhya at Salt Mango tree is a must-try. With over 20 dishes on the menu, it promises authentic Kerala delicacies. It features a wide variety of dishes, payasam and more. Customers can also pre-book and take away the sadhya boxes.

8. Mahabelly- Delhi

Every year the Mahabelly marks Onam with a special Sadhya meal and this year, the restaurant has come up with a Thattukada (a Kerala Dhaba) theme for the guests to enjoy the tastiest Onam Sadhya meals from Kerala.

9. Dakshin- Sheraton, New Delhi

Dakshin at Welcomhotel has organised for a special lunch on September 8, 2022. The 'Onam Sadhya' thali will include delicacies such as kuthari choru, sambar, rasam, pappadam, konttatam, manga pickle, pineapple pachadi, kai uperi (banana chips), and much more. Customers also have the take away option to enjoy the meal at the comfort of their home.

10. Kerala Café (Mumbai & Pune)