Onam 2023: These restaurants in Mumbai offer authentic Kerala Sadhya feasts

Sadhya is a traditional lavish spread of vegetarian dishes that has been a part of Onam celebrations. The festivities are not complete without Onam Sadhya, which is prepared in almost every household across the state on Thiruvonam — the tenth and final day of the ten-day festival.

Imagine a delicious meal that includes an incredible variety of 26 dishes, and sometimes even more. During the vibrant and joyous 10-day Onam festivals in Kerala, a lavish Sadhya feast takes the centre stage.

Now, if you happen to be living in Mumbai, you're in for a delightful surprise. You don't need to be in Kerala to experience this gastronomic marvel. There are many restaurants in Mumbai that offer authentic Onam Sadhya feasts, bringing the flavours and essence of Kerala right to your doorstep.

Let's take a look at some of the top-notch restaurants in Mumbai where you can indulge in the finest Onam Sadhya feast:

1. Kerala Café: Located at Chembur, Thane and Vasai, Kerala Café invites you to indulge in a 5-day celebration from August 25 to 30, 2023. Immerse yourself in the flavours of Kerala as the restaurant offers an unforgettable Onam Sadhya experience. Choose from two options- the Mini Onasadhya featuring 18 items,or the Full Sadhya with 26 items. Diners can savour these delicacies either in-house or as a takeaway ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 1,200 per person.

2. Dakshin Culture Curry: Experience the essence of Kerala at Dakshin Culture Curry. Their Sadya Thali boasts an assortment of authentic dishes including Sambar, Pachadi, Paruppu, and more. To tantalize your taste buds, the restaurant offers unlimited Sadhya thali at just Rs 795. Remember to place your order 24 hours in advance for a delightful culinary experience.

3. Delux Kerala Restaurant: Hotel Delux, situated at Fort, Mumbai, offers a humble yet delectable Sadhya spread. For a nominal cost of Rs 300 per person, you can enjoy a variety of treats including banana chips, jaggery-coated dried bananas and more.

4. Santosham: Powai and Thane become a hub of South Indian flavors as Santosham brings forth a 30+ authentic South Indian delicacy experience. For just Rs 999, patrons can relish an unlimited banana leaf thali brimming with Sadhya delicacies.

5. South of Vindhyas: South of Vindhyas, situated at The Orchid, Vile Parle East, Mumbai, offers an immersive experience into Kerala's vibrant traditions. From August 25th to 30th, between 12.30 pm – 4 pm and 7 pm - 11 pm, patrons can enjoy a lavish spread of dishes including Kachiya Moru, Thakkali Rasam, Pazham Puri, and traditional desserts. This culinary journey into Kerala's traditional cuisines is available at Rs 2,100 per person.