On the old Mumbai-Pune highway lies a forgotten plane

The next time you are travelling towards either Mumbai or Pune, make sure to take the old highway and stop near the now-closed Nishiland Water Park. Why you may ask? On a plot nearby, lies an abandoned airplane, one you can see even from the road.

In 2005, Air Sahara's Boeing 737 ran off the runway at Mumbai airport. According to media reports, the cost of repairing the plane was not feasible and its fuselage was then sold to an Indian company. While it was being transported via road on a trailer, it got stuck at Chembur, Mumbai, which was quite a sight for residents and shopkeepers.

It then found a place at Nishiland Water Park, where it was bought for over Rs 1 crore as an added attraction for visitors, according to media reports. However, a few years later, the water park shut down as well. The plane is now rented out for film shootings. It has been featured in Hindi movies such as MS Dhoni, Tees Maar Khan, among others, said Akash, the caretaker at the location.

"The interior of the plane changes based on the film that it will be featured in," Akash added. Film crews often go to the spot to conduct recces and then change the interiors of the plane —seat covers, carpet, wallpaper, etc — based on the requirement for the film.

Visitors can also take a quick look inside the plane after paying a fee of Rs 100 per person. On the surface, it is almost equipped with everything a plane is supposed to have — seats, windows, an airline catering trolley, a cockpit that has a slightly broken seat and an instrument panel printed and stuck at the front. The yoke seems real though.

Facing the main road on one side, and the hills on the other, the location is picturesque in a way. If you are lucky, and the entrance is open you can even park your vehicle right next to the plane to click photographs. Otherwise, you just have to park it outside the entrance and walk to the plane.

Nearby places to visit

One can book a studio tour at the ND's Film World, which is a short drive away. You can also visit Oleander Farms, which is a little further from the film studio. You can grab a bite at one of the eateries at the farms, including Saltt and Cococart, or head to other restaurants such as Namak, Thakare, etc.