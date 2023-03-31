Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opens today

The launch of the Centre will explore the diversity of India’s cultural traditions and their impact on the world with its specially curated programme ‘Swadesh’.

Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex will become home to the most sought-after arena to display the best of Indian art and culture to the globe and draw attention to India. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is all set to open today (March 31). It is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space and is home to a majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat Cube.

The cultural centre will showcase India's fine arts, music, theatre and crafts to domestic and international audiences. The launch event will explore the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world with its specially curated programme 'Swadesh' along with a musical theatrical show 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation', costume art exhibition 'India in Fashion' and visual art show 'Sangam/Confluence'.

As per a press release, NMAAC “will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the sepcially abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults, etc.”

Speaking about the centre, Nita Ambani said, "Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality.”

Feroz Abbas Khan has directed The Great Indian Musical: Civilization. Ajay-Atul, a musical composition duo, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, and Mayuri Upadhya will also be featured in the performance, along with over 350 other artists, including a 55-piece live orchestra from Budapest, to highlight India's cultural evolution. Additionally, the audiences will also witness 1,100 costumes designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Author and costume expert Hamish Bowles has curated the show ‘India in Fashion’ and the show is designed by exhibition designers Patrick Kinmonth and Rooshad Shroff. This show will also feature 140 pieces of costume documenting India's impact on the global fashionable imagination and key historic pieces dating back to the 18th century from brands like Chanel and Dior.

Jeffrey Deitch and Ranjit Hoskote are the curators of Sangam/Confluence, an exhibition that will include a variety of works honouring the cultural richness of India by five Indian and five foreign artists.

The tickets can be booked on nmacc.com or BookMyShow.