The impulse to venture into fiction writing for Nidhi came from crafting imaginative bedtime stories for his children during their formative years. The impetus to spin narratives arose from his own encounters with profound feelings of love and yearning, which possess a universal resonance encompassing both intense pain and blissful moments. These emotions, coupled with the intricate interplay of desires and conflicts, created a fertile ground for storytelling.

Following the release of his inaugural novel 'Harp' in 2016, Nidhi Dalmia, who transitioned from being an entrepreneur to an author, has recently unveiled his second literary work titled 'Afternoon'. Nidhi, the scion of industrialist Ramkrishna Dalmia, initially carved his path in the business world by overseeing operations at Dalmia Biscuits in Rajpura, Punjab, and later at Edward Keventers in Delhi, where a range of dairy products were crafted.

Reflecting on his remarkable shift from the realm of business to the realm of fiction, Nidhi shared with CNBC-TV18 that his inclination toward writing had always been present, albeit constrained by time. He recounted an anecdote from his school days when a close friend questioned his aspirations for the future. This friend presumed that Nidhi's destiny was preordained due to his family's industrial background. However, Nidhi's own ambitions lay elsewhere.

"My family's industrial legacy painted a certain picture for me. Paradoxically, during my tenure overseeing factories, time proved elusive. The factories operated round the clock, with three shifts. I would often find myself on the shop floor at 3 o'clock in the morning," he reminisced.

Nidhi's journey from the bustling factory floors to the realm of storytelling stands as a testament to his passion and dedication, highlighting that even amidst demanding responsibilities, his creative yearnings endured.

The journey towards becoming a fiction writer

The setting of 'Afternoon' spans across diverse locales, including the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Delhi, and Kashmir, all unfolding during the 1960s. The central narrative revolves around a young student's journey and his dynamic relationships with two women. As time unfolds, these connections gradually transform and intertwine, ultimately leading him to discover the profound love of his life.

In Niddhi's debut novel, 'Harp,' she delves into the captivating repercussions that emerge when individuals from vastly distinct backgrounds cross each other's paths. This unique and poignant love story is intricately woven within the context of communist Poland in the late sixties. Set against the backdrop of the Iron Curtain era, the novel delves deeply into the complexities of human emotions and connections.

"Inspiration also arose from certain characters I had the privilege to encounter, whose personalities and traits became intertwined, much like their stories. Many elements were fabricated and imagined, both within the narrative and in the personas of the characters, as is customary in fiction," they explained.

In the heart of Nidhi's fiction lies the exploration of human emotions and experiences. His novels exude the universality of feelings and the beauty of the human connection. "To portray a deeply felt love story, as different as any individual experience can be," he reflects, highlighting his penchant for capturing the intricacies of love and the challenges it weaves.

Additionally, romance takes center stage in Nidhi's writing, as he passionately explores the multi-faceted dimensions of love. His novels resonate with the profound significance of love in human life, capturing its transformative power and the depth of emotions it evokes. Drawing inspiration from iconic authors like J.D. Salinger, Jean Paul Sartre, and others, Dalmia's work is influenced by their storytelling prowess and the ability to create narratives that leave an indelible mark.

Influence of his entrepreneurial journey in his writing

Speaking further about his transition from the business world to writing, he said, "The transition primarily involves a shift in mindset. It's about moving away from Key Result Areas and Management by Objectives, and returning to a realm reminiscent of childhood – a realm of swift-flowing rivers, vibrant rainbows, and playful pixies. In management, the focus is on establishing systems and ensuring the smooth operation of well-oiled machinery, often guided by the principle of Management by Exception. On the other hand, in writing, one reconnects with a distinct self that has never faded away."

His journey as a businessman has significantly contributed to the fabric of his narratives in writing. "Engaging with individuals from diverse backgrounds and varying social and economic contexts has honed my comprehension of characters continuously," he said.

"These interactions have exposed me to a spectrum of values and have consequently shifted my expectations when it comes to interpreting the words of others. Every transaction, down to the smallest interaction with a local vendor, carries a narrative within it. Delving into these interactions unveils their personal journeys and tales. It furnishes a plethora of ideas for constructing plot structures, derived from the unique stories they share and the manner in which they unfold," Nidhi said.