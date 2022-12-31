New Year, new you: 5 unique resolutions to try in 2023

The most common New Year resolutions include dieting, weight loss, running, reading, following a social media detox, etc. But, we all need some out-of-the-box resolutions. This year, ditch the old vanilla resolutions and try something unique to keep up with.

The New Year calls for some fresh resolutions, and in 2023, it’s time to let go of the old and change the way we look at our future plans. The most common New Year resolutions include dieting, weight loss, running, reading, following a social media detox, etc. But, we all need some out-of-the-box resolutions, which would help us to become better ourselves or stay mentally and physically healthy.

Here are a few unique New Year resolutions to try and keep up this New Year.

1. Being kinder to yourself

Several things like negative self-talk, associating with toxic people, overworking and overthinking could all be signs that you need to be kinder to yourself. It is important to know that you are valuable and it is worth investing time and energy to make sure you live life the way you like. This could be a great resolution which can help you to stay confident and happy.

2. Letting go of grudges

Holding grudges may ruin your mental peace and pose a hindrance in building new relationships. Therefore, it is time to forgive and let go of all grudges and negative feelings to start with a clean, fresh slate in the New Year.

3. Listen more, talk less

This small resolution can drastically improve your interpersonal relationships. This New Year, let’s make a resolution to listen to everyone more and not just think about what we want to say or how we are going to respond. Active listening can help you understand people better and bond with them.

4. Do What You Want

A rather vague, but important resolution could be to do what you want instead of what you think others want you to do. Instead of standing up to society's expectations let’s focus on pursuing our own goals.

5. Reduce procrastination

For all the procrastinators out there, it’s time to make a New Year's resolution to reduce procrastination and be more productive. It is easier said than done, but once you actively start working on it, you will slowly make progress and get better at task and time management.